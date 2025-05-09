Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky highway fatalities decrease to lowest level in a decade

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that highway fatalities in Kentucky decreased in 2024 to 707 deaths, which was down 107 compared with 2023, and marks the lowest number of highway fatalities in the last 10 years.

“These numbers mean fewer families have had to deal with such a painful loss, and it’s welcome news,” Beshear said. “By working together, we can ensure everyone traveling on Kentucky’s roadways makes it home safely. Let’s keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies – like buckling up, driving distraction-free and slowing down.”

State officials encourage all travelers – including motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians – to stay alert and make safe choices on Kentucky roadways. Whether it’s driving sober, crossing at designated crosswalks or wearing reflective gear while biking or walking, small actions can save lives.

Since nearly half of all reported motor vehicle fatalities in Kentucky involve unbelted drivers or passengers, Kentuckians are urged to buckle up – every trip, every time. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), you cut your risk of a fatal injury in a crash nearly in half by buckling up.

The Governor and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are continuing education, engineering and enforcement campaigns, to enhance highway safety.

“We’re asking motorists and passengers to commit to safe driving behaviors when behind the wheel, such as buckling up, putting the phone down, obeying the speed limit and driving sober,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “This helps keep our roadways safe, not only for those in vehicles, but for all road users, such as pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.”

According to KYTC’s Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police (KSP), of the 707 fatalities, 47 percent of vehicle occupants were not wearing a seat belt and 19 percent involved alcohol. Approximately 33 percent involved speeding or aggressive drivers, and 22 percent involved driver distraction. Pedestrians and bicyclists accounted for 110 deaths and motorcyclists accounted for 96.

“One of the hardest tasks for law enforcement is notifying a family that their loved one has been in a fatal crash. So, if we can potentially save a life by enforcing traffic laws, we’ll do it,” said KSP Major Eric Walker. “At the end of the day, it’s not about writing tickets; it’s about ensuring everyone makes it home safely.”

So far in 2025, preliminary numbers indicate 182 roadway deaths, down 17.27% compared with the same time last year.