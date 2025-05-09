NKY Restoration Weekend returns May 17 at Newport Intermediate school; register online

Do you love the charm of historical homes but worry about the repairs and renovations?

Box gutters. Slate or tile roofs. Plaster. Repointing. The list of potential work to restore and maintain a historic home can seem daunting. The reality is, tackling those repairs and renovations doesn’t have to be intimidating.

The annual NKY Restoration Weekend event Saturday, May 17, is the one-stop-shop for rehab expertise and resources that will ease your mind. Covington Economic Development’s Historic Preservation Office is a founding member of NKY Restoration and is among the sponsors of the event, which will be held at Newport Intermediate School.

Registration closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 16, but in-person registration will be available at the event on Saturday morning.

The day will be teeming with an array of speakers whose mastery in restoration and rehab cover topics like plaster repair … wood window rehab … box gutters … repointing masonry … energy saving with storm windows …applying for and utilizing Kentucky historic tax credits … buying, insuring, and renovation financing of historic properties … and many more.

“This is a great event, whether you’re looking to understand the historic home you purchased, learn how to fix problems in old buildings, or simply connect with artisans and tradespeople with specialized skills,” said Kaitlin Bryan, Covington’s Historic Preservation Specialist, who helped organize and will present at the event.

NKY Restoration is a collaborative group of historic preservation enthusiasts that includes business representatives, non-profit organizations, Historic Preservation offices in Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati region, and others who share their passion for the region’s historic fabric.

Its annual restoration weekend event is designed to ignite a passion for historic preservation and local history as well as help homeowners discover solutions for repairing and maintaining their historic houses, help them determine which projects they can undertake themselves, and gain confidence in hiring a contractor. The event also serves as a venue for attendees to connect and share their stories of the region’s history and cultural assets.

Advance registration is recommended, as the event typically attracts up to 300 attendees and sessions are filling fast. Registration event schedule, location, and additional information are available via the NKY Restoration Weekend online registration form.

Free parking will be available in the school parking lot. Coffee and snacks will be available that morning at no cost, courtesy of Biggby Coffee. And a free lunch will be provided by local restaurants.

City of Covington