Gov. Andy Beshear pens letter to Trump seeking expedited disaster relief from tornado

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear has sent a letter to President Trump requesting an expedited major disaster declaration for Kentucky due to the deadly tornado outbreak that began May 16, and led to 19 deaths -17 in Laurel County and one each in Pulaski and Russell counties.

In his letter, the governor said preliminary damage surveys indicate that more than 1,500 homes were destroyed or received major damage and indicated the number could top 5,000, when all impact levels are considered and assessments are completed.

While a complete dollar value of losses is still being determined, Beshear said in the letter there is a substantial amount of vegetative and residential debris from the storms and that removal of an estimated 1.5 million cubic feet of debris will cost at least $59 million.

Other costs that are still being determined are in the categories of emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, government buildings and equipment, utilities, as well as parks, recreational facilities and other facilities.

There are eight counties where the governor has requested individual and household assistance. They are Caldwell, Christian, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Todd, Trigg and Union.

He is also seeking public assistance for the eight counties listed above, along with Casey, Clay, Clinton, Estill, Jackson, Knox, Larue, Lee, Leslie, Logan, Lyon, McCreary, Rockcastle and Wayne counties.

The governor noted in his letter, which he sent on Tuesday, “With just one day of assessments, and more assessments to be performed, the results clearly demonstrate severity, impact and need. In making your decision regarding this declaration request, I ask that you consider the totality of the circumstances facing the commonwealth. Without assistance it is improbable that recovery will ever be fully realized.”

In addition to the individual and public assistance for 22 counties, he is also requesting hazard mitigation for the entire state.

It will likely take several weeks before Beshear receives a response to his expedited major disaster declaration, which if granted. would be the third major disaster declaration for Kentucky this year, following incidents in February and April.