Boone, Kenton, Campbell counties among those with lowest unemployment in KYSTATS April report

Unemployment rates fell in 81 counties, rose in 31 counties and stayed the same in eight counties between April 2024 and April 2025, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.1%. It was followed by Fayette and Scott counties, 3.3% each; Jessamine and Todd counties, 3.4% each; Caldwell County, 3.5%; Boone, Bourbon and Harrison counties, 3.6%; and Campbell, Kenton and Oldham counties, 3.7% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.3%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 8.3%; Lewis County, 7.7%; Elliott County, 7.4%; Wolfe County, 7.1%; Menifee County, 6.8%; Jackson County, 6.6%; Lawrence County, 6.5%; and Carter and Harlan counties, 6.4% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.4% for April 2025, and 3.9% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted April 2025 unemployment rate was released on May 15, 2025, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.2% from March 2025 to April 2025.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet