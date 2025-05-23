KY Department of Education offers guidance on where families can find summer meals for children

During the summer months, the Summer Food Service Program – also called Sun Meals – is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education. The program provides meals at no cost from late May through August to children 18 and under in low-income areas. KDE partners with school districts and community organizations statewide to offer nutritious meals, recreational fun and educational activities while school is out of session.

This summer more than 2,000 sites will serve meals to Kentucky children. The number of Summer Food Service Program meals and meal sites has increased annually as more awareness of, and participation in, the program has occurred.

In rural areas, meals may be available for multiple days and in some cases, provided “to go” to children, parents or guardians.

Site locations and meal service times vary across the state. Visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDAs) Summer Meals for Kids Site Finder or call the USDA Hunger Hotline at 866-348-6479 for information about meal sites, distribution days and whether meals are eaten on site or are available to go. For more detailed information, contact the organizations providing meals.

The Summer Food Service Program is part of the National Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the USDA.

