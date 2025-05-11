Government briefs: News from Boone County, Williamstown, Independence, Covington, Ft. Wright, Ft. Mitchell, Edgewood

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Commissioners listened to the second reading of an ordinance changing

a 3.7 acre site at the east side of Frogtown Connector Road from C-4 to O-2 so that developers can build a four-story hotel instead of a three-story hotel.

The first reading of the ordinance at the last fiscal court meeting brought about a lengthy lecture by Commissioner Chet Hand about the fact that the entire project was blatantly in conflict with the Comprehensive Plan, a county blueprint which is supposed to be the guideline for all decisions by the Boone County Planning Commission. This meeting showed that Hand is still upset.

“I still think we need to send a letter of disapproval to the planning commission, telling them to get their act together,” said Hand. “I am composing a letter to that effect.”

Hand read aloud from the Comprehensive Plan about what the authors of the plan

wanted for that area, saying they didn’t want anything that would attract traffic from the expressway, but rather have restaurants and businesses that were oriented to the residents in the area.

“My main opposition is that if we have a plan, we should stick to it, otherwise, why have a plan?” Hand stated. “It bothers me greatly.”

The developer brought site plans, showing how the hotel would be visible from different

angles. With the current zone they could build a hotel up to 50 feet, but not higher, and their plans call for 53 feet. Hand said the height difference was minimal, although his main concern was traffic, because residents of the area listed traffic as their number one complaint.

Commissioners all voted yes on the project.

“The Planning Commission has the authority to approve projects well within the scope of

the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, and in my opinion the approval of these various hotels

along this corridor was well outside of the scope of the planning Commission,” Hand said. “I personally believe that the Planning commission does not have the authority to deviate from the Comp Plan – the Comp Plan is their guide. We have already screwed up with the first two hotels, so now we need to concentrate on traffic problems.”

Judge Executive Gary Moore saod that possibly the new hotels would bring in more

restaurants and amenities for the residents.

WILLIAMSTOWN

The city of Williamstown met for the first time since the city council held a hearing and ousted their Mayor, Mark Christopher, in April. At that meeting in April council members voted to elect David Henson as the interim mayor, and promised to look into making him the person to take over the remaining term of Christopher at the May 5 meeting.

As the meeting opened on May 5, however, the new mayor was not present, so council

members voted that Kim Crupper should sit in as mayor for the meeting.

Council members voted to accept the minutes of approximately 10 meetings and special

meetings, from January through April, that had not originally been turned in.

Council also voted to accept the bid of Harry Grau and Sons for the Northtown Marina

fuel line, since it was the lowest of two bids.

The city will be accepting applications to fill the vacant council seat, but the seat has to be filled by May 21.

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood city council held a discussion about whether they should step up their efforts

for being a smoke-free city. The ordinances from the city of Ludlow and from Kenton County were held up as examples for Council, and council member Jeff Schreiver clarified that he was the person who asked that it be on the agenda for the purpose of discussion. The subject was broached due to a visit from an advocacy group who asked that council look at getting rid of smoking in the parks. Police Chief Jimmy Kreinest spoke about enforceability, saying if it is a law, they usually give a verbal warning, followed by a written warning before a fine is given.

Council eventually decided that CAO Brian Dehner should post signs in the parks prohibiting smoking or vaping, particularly by the playgrounds, and see how it goes, but said they didn’t want to do an ordinance at this point.

INDEPENDENCE

Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman administered the oath of office to Officers

Sebastian Jones and Nick Paddon, as well as K9 Pac. Pac was financed by seized drug money from the office of Kenton County Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sean Ryan was honored for his first place win in the Flying Pig marathon last weekend.

Ryan was a resident of Independence, but just recently moved to Florida for a job. May 6 was designated as his day in the city.

Mayor Reinersman gave his annual state of the city address.

The second reading of an ordinance which moves the board of Adjustment back to city

control was read, but when the vote was held only Council member Greg Steffen voted yes and the other five members voted no, so the ordinance did not pass.

A resolution passed which acknowledges $670,377.38 in municipal road aid that will go

to fix the roads in Independence.

The Production Drive reconstruction bid was awarded to Riegler Blacktop for a bid of

$1,542,506.25. The bids came in under estimates.

The Madison Pike addition of turn lanes by the Kroger shopping center is a project that

went out to bid, with Eaton Asphalt being the low bidder at $381,000 and change.

FORT MITCHELL

Fort Mitchell city council passed an ordinance prohibiting through trucks on all residential streets. The only exception will be for deliveries.

Mayor Jude Hehman answered a citizen’s question about the Drawbridge, saying it is

slow progress, but they are moving dirt and going through inspections. He said they promised him there might be a road at the end of the year.

COVINGTON

Covington Mayor Ron Washington announced that a project called Big Fish has come to

fruition. He said Fischer Homes has made the decision to locate their headquarters to

Covington, at the old First District building. Under the Fischer Management LLC is Fischer Homes, Victory Mortgage, Homestead Title, Acendion Capital and others. It will mean a $10 million capital investment, adding two upper floors to the building. It also means an estimated net payroll tax revenue of $3.7 million over ten years.

“This is outstanding for the city and for the community,” he said. “This is a big freaking deal. It means 350 new jobs.”

Sebastian Tprres from the Administrative department, gave a report on the Form of

Government Transition. He recommended the city have 6 council members, at a recommended

salary of $17,787.15 and that they be non-partisan. He also recommended that they only

receive a phone and a laptop, but no benefits because it is a parttime position.

Suggestions for the future mayoral salary include a recommendation of $95,335.76, and benefits can be included because it is considered a fulltime position. That mayoral position will start in 2029.

An ordinance was prepared and Mayor Washington instructed that the first reading will

be at the regular meeting next week.



ERLANGER

Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette awarded this year’s post secondary scholarship award to

Louis Schlosser, a student from Beechwood High School. Louis is headed to Harvard next

year, so any scholarships are welcome. Lilliam Overbay, who won last year, wrote a letter which the mayor read to council. The amount of the scholarship is $2500.

The business spotlight was on Saki Bomb, owned by Park Euisuk, which has been in the

city for 10 years. Assistant City Administrator Mark Collier recommended the sushi roll.

Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann was present to give the city an

update on projects that the County is involved in currently.

The Municipal Road Aid funding was announced at $458,459, and that plus what the city

puts in should be able to fix 6 streets.

FORT WRIGHT

Fort Wright city council voted to demolish the For Wright Civic club building, but to leave the parking lot for now. The building is in bad shape and CAO Jill Cain Bailey said there is danger of the roof collapsing so tearing it down is an emergency measure.

Council also voted to raise the salaries of the council members and the mayor, but not

until 2027, after the next election. The mayoral salary will go to $8,000 per calendar year and the council members’ salaries will go up to $3,300 per calendar year. As Mayor Dave Hatter told council, he knows they are all there serving as council members because they love the city, but they need to increase the pay using a survey conducted by the Northern Kentucky Area Development District