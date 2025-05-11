NKU graduate programs recognized by U.S. News and World Report, ranked third in Commonwealth

Northern Kentucky University’s graduate programs have been recognized for their quality and value by U.S. News and World Report.

According to U.S. News’ 2025 report, NKU’s Master of Public Affairs program ranked third in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Additionally, NKU was ranked 68th in nursing-anesthesia, 134th in law, 212nd in occupational therapy and 241st in social work nationwide.

“The recognition of NKU’s graduate programs by U.S. News is a testament to our commitment to providing an affordable, high-quality education that prepares our students for successful and fulfilling careers,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “I am proud of what these rankings signify, that our faculty and staff are dedicated to optimizing our students’ graduate education experience by meeting them where they are and bringing them to where they want to be.”

With more than 40 programs emphasizing personalized student focus, NKU is the premiere regional choice for enhancing careers through graduate education. With award-winning programs, convenient online and hybrid options, and small class and cohort sizes, NKU’s graduate programs provide students with the core competencies and confidence they need to not only succeed in their careers, but to thrive as individuals.

U.S. News and World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings are designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond an undergraduate degree. The rankings evaluate programs each year in a variety of fields and specialties using key data indicators on employment rates, student selectivity, reputation, faculty resources and more. To learn more about NKU’s graduate programs, visit the graduate admissions website.

Northern Kentucky University