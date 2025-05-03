Governor’s Derby Exhibit, now open at State Capitol, includes work of three Northern Kentuckians

The 2025 Governor’s Derby Exhibit is now open in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.

The work of 44 artists from across Kentucky, including three from Northern Kentucky, will be on display through May 29. The exhibit, curated by the Kentucky Arts Council, opened April 30 and carries the theme “Spring is Here.” Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Twenty Kentucky counties are represented in this showcase of Kentucky art. To see a slideshow of the pieces, visit artscouncil.ky.gov.

2025 Derby Exhibit artwork includes:

• Gretchen Bainum, Fleming Co., “Redbud with Deer”

• Pam Beck, Fayette Co., “Morning Walk”

• Betty Beshoar, Franklin Co., “Spring in Peaks Mill”

• Bill Burton, Daviess Co., “At a Gallop”

• Steve Campbell, Boone Co., “Days End”

• Jeff Chapman-Crane, Letcher Co., “Old Friends”

• Rick Davis, Fayette Co., “Double Falls of Raven Run”

• Gary DuBois, Madison Co., “Ginkgo”

• James Ellenberger, Madison Co., “What We Grow Into”

• Veronica Feth, Fayette Co., “The Bringer of Kentucky Spring”

• Ronna Fisher, Fayette Co., “Beatrice with Flowers”

• Kate He, Calloway Co., “Spring Dancer”

• Brandon Hein, Jefferson Co., “Bloom”

• Steven A. Hoffman, Boyle Co., “Skyscape Over the HaY’All Farm, Boyle County” • Frederica Diane Huff, Daviess Co., “Generations of Shared Wisdom”

• Edd Johannemann, Oldham Co., “On the Wing”

• Bill Johnson, Madison Co., “Lady X Loves the Wildflowers in the Gorge”

• Lindsey Kiser, Boone Co., “Clothed in Glory”

• Kiana Mahjub, Madison Co., “The Gathering”

• Molly Marek, Lee Co., “White & Red Petal Plate”

• Esmeralda Martin, Fayette Co., “Flower Collage”

• Mark McFerron, Jefferson Co., “Pongo Bus (Pongo, KY)”

• Kasandra McNeil, Pulaski Co., “Standing in the Last Rays of the Day”

• Barry Motes, Oldham Co., “Baseball, Hot Dog and Apple Pie”

• David Neace, Jessamine Co., “New Day Dawning”

• Ken Page, Kenton Co., “Peace In The Valley”

• Manish Rajguru, Franklin Co., “Hello Spring”

• Fran Redmon, Franklin Co., “Redbud Trio”

• Stephanie Say, Fayette Co., “Forest Rays”

• Debra Scott, Henderson Co., “Countryside Spring”

• Meryl R.B. Shapiro, Woodford Co., “Springtime Sunrise Over the Countryside”

• Larry Smith, Trimble Co., “Young Fuzz”

• Summer Smith, Fayette Co., “Red Eft”

• Paula Stone-Buckner, Montgomery Co., “The Queen’s Court”

• Nzingha Beverley Sweeney-Sheppard, Jefferson Co., “My First Love”

• Brigit Truex, Fayette Co., “Appalachian Spring”

• Jennifer Vaughn, Anderson Co., “Starting Gate Thunder”

• Marie Waddell Pearson, Fayette Co., “Their Young Will Lie Down Together”

• Bill Warren, Madison Co., “Floating into Spring”

• Angela Wells, Jefferson Co., “The Rebirth of Spring”

• Steven Wilson, Oldham Co., “Spring Rinse at Keeneland”

• Karen Winn, Fayette Co., “Pasture Fences”

• Stephen Winter, Jessamine Co., “Aves de Primavera”

• Laura Zecchin, Boyle Co., “Soffione II”

Kentucky Arts Council

Featured photo: Steve Campbell, Boone County, “Day’s End”