Kentuckians urged to ‘Skip the Line,’ take advantage of new remote-renewal driver licensing intitative

New remote renewal-based licensing alternatives will provide Kentuckians opportunities to “Skip the Line” and avoid waiting at Driver Licensing Regional Offices across the state, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced. Options are now available using online, in-office and mail-in renewal forms.

“We’re working to do everything we can to provide alternative options for Kentuckians and reduce wait times at our Driver Licensing Regional Offices,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We encourage everyone to make a plan and skip the line if they can.”

In recent months, Kentucky’s licensing offices have experienced significant increases of in-office visits as customers come to renew a license, obtain a REAL ID or take advantage of free vision screenings now required by law.

The Transportation Cabinet has been adding staff, implementing new line-management technology and adjusting procedures to make it easier for many customers to return to remote renewal options and avoid unnecessary waits.

Those “Skip the Line” renewal options include:

1. For those who can, visit an eye specialist, ask for a vision screening form and upload it to renew online at DLRenewal.ky.gov. 2. Visit a licensing office, get a vision screening, receive a passcode, then return home to renew online at DLRenewal.ky.gov. 3. Visit a licensing office, get the vision screening, fill out a renewal form on site without waiting and receive a temporary license via email. 4. Renew by mail: Print and fill out the mail-in form at Drive.ky.gov and attach a completed vision form from an eye specialist.

“We understand the frustration of lines and want everyone to know what’s available to save them the time and hassle of unnecessary waits,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Since 2020, when lawmakers shifted licensing from circuit court clerks to our cabinet, our professional licensing staff have set up 34 regional offices and are committed to caring for their customers, issuing over 1.1 million permits, driver licenses, CDLs, Real IDs, motorcycle licenses and ID cards each year.”

Some customers might still need to visit licensing offices if they:

• Need to upgrade or apply for a REAL ID; • Change the address, marital status or photo on your license; • Need CDL, hearing or noncitizen services; or • Are a new Kentucky driver, and need a permit or license after passing a Kentucky State Police-administered test.

With less than a week until the May 7 REAL ID enforcement, the Transportation Cabinet is also reminding Kentuckians that this is not a deadline, but a federal enforcement date. Customers can still get one any time after that date and they have other options. Forms of REAL ID accepted by the TSA to fly or visit military bases include a U.S. passport, passport card, global entry card, military ID, Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) and others. See TSA.gov for a full list.

For more information on licensing, documentation requirements for REAL ID, and a list of 34 regional offices anyone may visit by appointment or as a walk-in customer, visit drive.ky.gov.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet