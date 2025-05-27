June town hall meetings will cover Kentucky’s foster care system; NKY event set for June 16

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The public is invited to participate in a series of virtual town hall meetings in June hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards to discuss ways to improve outcomes for Kentucky families and children in the foster care system.

The town halls will focus on how children and families who have experienced out-of-home care can contribute to bettering the child welfare system. The discussions will focus on encouraging children and youth in out-of-home care to take part in extracurricular and social activities that are appropriate for their age. These activities play a vital role in promoting personal growth, building skills and supporting independence.

Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.

Northern Kentucky residents interested are encouraged to attend the regional meeting scheduled for June 16. Advance registration is required. The town hall will take place from Noon to 1 p.m.

The NKY regional town hall will primarily focus on normalcy for Kentucky’s children in foster care.

Register at kcoj.info/June16CFCRB.

For residents of Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Estill, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Kenton, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Robertson, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford counties.

Findings from the meeting will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and included in the CFCRB’s annual recommendations to the Supreme Court, governor and legislature. Regional meetings are among the reforms called for in adoption and foster care legislation passed in 2018, to improve outcomes for children in out-of-home care.