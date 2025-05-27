NKY Chamber’s June 17 Eggs ‘N Issues to discuss trends shaping manufacturing across the region

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Manufacturing in NKY Tuesday, June 17 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Moderated by Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President and CEO, this Eggs ‘N Issues explores the current landscape and outlook of the manufacturing industry. Panelists will discuss workforce challenges, talent development, impact of tariffs, and integration of advanced technologies – all trends that are shaping the manufacturing sector regionally.

Scheduled speakers are:

• Jose Garcia, Plant Manager at Bosch Automotive Steering, brings nearly two decades of experience in the automotive industry to the panel. Having worked across different functions and locations across the country, including Northern Kentucky, he’s worked in fuel supply, actuation, and more. He has expertise in industrialization, lean manufacturing, quality management, and more. • Jonathan Titterton, CEO, R.A Jones, has a strong background in engineering. After working for a large food manufacturer for a decade, he moved into capital equipment manufacturing. His background in engineering, sales support, and business development has lent him the ability to work in England, Switzerland, and other parts of the U.S. • Craig Townsend, President at U.S. Playing Card Company, has more than 25 years of experience in the consumer products industry, having spent a balanced time on the retail side and on the branded/wholesale side of the industry. He’s gained deep expertise in global manufacturing and sourcing, having lived and worked in three different countries.

“Manufacturing plays a crucial role in the NKY economy. We must remain adaptable and up to speed regarding any changes or trends in this industry,” said Cooper. “Our expert panelists will share insights and explore challenges impacting the manufacturing landscape, including barriers to growing, attracting, and retaining talent.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Manufacturing in NKY will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass.

Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce