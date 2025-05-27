Scholarship honoring Beechwood alum Jordan McFaull awarded to senior Louis Schlosser

The 2025 Jordan G. McFaull Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Louis Schlosser at the Beechwood Senior Honors Night recently.



Louis Schlosser, a Beechwood High School senior, plans to attend Harvard University in the fall and major in Computer Engineering, with the goal of working in the cybersecurity field for his career.

Schlosser embodies the same characteristics that made Jordan an inspiration to his classmates: academic excellence, leadership, meaningful participation in extracurricular activities and a dedication to community service. Schlosser earned a 4.3 GPA, participated in soccer and tennis, completed Advanced Placement courses in Computer Science, Physics, and Calculus. Some of his notable awards include the National Speech & Debate Academic All-America, Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, National Honor Society, and High School Athletic Academic All-State. Schlosser completed an internship with US Bank Cybersecurity headquarters, coached novice speech and debate team members, organized clothing drives for under-resourced students, and completed over 600 hours of community service.



The award was presented by Courtney Klingenberg, a Jordan McFaull scholarship board member and classmate of Jordan. Klingenberg said, “This year’s recipient not only meets the criteria of volunteerism, community service and extracurricular involvement – they live it every day. Please join me in congratulating Louis Schlosser, whose voice, compassion and perseverance will no doubt continue to make a difference in college and far beyond!”



To continue Jordan’s legacy in perpetuity, an endowed scholarship fund was established with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, which will support the mission to raise students to greater heights. To contribute to the fund, please see horizonfunds.org/fund/jordan-g-mcfaull-scholarship-fund/.



The Jordan McFaull Memorial Scholarship was created by the Beechwood class of 2007 and the Beechwood Backers, to remember their friend, honor his legacy and help other students pursue the next chapter of their academic journey. The committee seeks a graduating senior who will be attending a four-year college and who shows academic excellence, leadership, extracurricular activities and a record of volunteerism in the community.



To learn more about the Jordan G. McFaull scholarship and award recipients, please visit: www.jordanmcfaull.com.

