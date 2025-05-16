KCPL’s Dave Schroeder to explore NKY’s German Catholic heritage during May 20 NKY history hour

Towering spires, intricate stained glass and deep cultural roots, Northern Kentucky’s German Catholic parishes are more than places of worship. They’re living testaments to the region’s immigrant heritage and artistic legacy.

Join Dave Schroeder,executive director of the Kenton County Public Library, for a fascinating virtual NKY History Hour presentation, Northern Kentucky’s German Catholic Parishes: History, Art and Architecture on Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Schroeder will guide viewers through the rich history of these parishes, revealing how German immigrants shaped the spiritual and architectural landscape of the region — and how their influence continues to be felt today.

NKY History Hour is free to attend, but registration is required for Zoom participation. Register and receive a Zoom link to participate

Participants can join the conversation and ask questions during the Q&A session following the presentation.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Donations to support the museum’s educational programming are welcome.

Dave Schroeder is a Kenton County native and seasoned historian. He began his library career in 1986 and has held various roles, including archivist for Thomas More University and the Diocese of Covington. Under his leadership since 2007, KCPL has seen major facility expansions, a new branch in development and the launch of award-winning community programs.

Schroeder is actively involved in numerous regional and state organizations and has been recognized with multiple awards for leadership and advocacy. He holds degrees in history and library science from Thomas More University, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Kentucky. He is also the author and co-author of several regional history books, including Life Along the Ohio, Gateway City and Lost Northern Kentucky.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org, or visit www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum