KYTC reminding mortorists to use caution as District 6 striping operations get underway

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office is alerting motorists that districtwide roadway striping is now underway.

Contractors have started work in Grant and Harrison counties, with plans to refresh pavement markings across all 11 counties in the district.

The project will consist of contractors striping various routes within the counties of: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Weather conditions and heavy travel causes striping to fade over time. This project will address faded striping to provide safer driving conditions for motorists.

Weather permitting, most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts.

Interstate routes will be completed first followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation consisting of a lead vehicle with sweeping capabilities, a striping truck, and a final vehicle with a mounted attenuator warning motorist of the mobile work zone ahead. Law enforcement will assist with interstate striping efforts.

For updates regarding the status of districtwide striping, visit KYTC’s District 6 Roadshow to stay up to date on where contractors are striping.

Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint.

Reynolds-Central Seal a Joint Venture, is contracted to perform the $4.7 million project on behalf of KYTC. The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 15.

Kentucky Transportation Department District 6