Kenton County Public Library to celebrate grand opening of new Latonia Branch June 10

The Kenton County Public Library will be hosting a ribbon cutting for the Latonia Branch on Tuesday, June 10, at 10 am. The new facility is located at 3911 Winston Ave, in the Latonia Commerce Center. The ceremony will be followed by an open house and refreshments from local businesses. All are welcome.

The new branch will expand library access to over 20,000 residents, characterized by a mix of ages and socio-economic backgrounds. The facility’s central location lies within reach of five schools, two senior centers, an outdoor sports complex and is situated along Route 16 with access to a bus line and pedestrian routes. The 11,500 sq ft. art-deco inspired facility features amenities such as:

• A collection of 15,000 items with a focus on popular reading and children’s books • 15-20 monthly programs for a variety of age groups • A children’s collection with interactive play areas • Independent teen and adult collections • Meeting spaces capable of accommodating up to 50 people • Desktop computers, laptops, and a variety of powered workspaces throughout • Large format printing

“I’m excited to see this project come to fruition” said Executive Director Dave Schroeder. “We have a creative space planned with a wonderful and talented staff ready to make a difference in the community. The new branch is purposefully located to serve neighborhood schools, senior living facilities, and some of the region’s biggest employers. The Latonia Branch is another step in providing the best library services we can to those living in our community.”

The Latonia Branch has been a century in the making. First coming on the library’s radar around 1910, when a library station consisting of 150 books was opened in Pope’s Drugstore. Now, 100 years later, “the branch will honor the past while enhancing what is already a vibrant, family-oriented community with improved library accessibility by providing a welcoming and flexible space” says Branch Manager, Paul Duryea.

The branch will begin normal operating hours the following day, Wednesday, June 11.

• Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit kentonlibrary.org/latonia-branch for additional details.

Kenton County Public Library