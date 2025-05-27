May is National Better Speech-Language-Hearing Month; some signs of hearing loss in adults

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Around 700,000 Kentuckians of all ages experience some degree of hearing loss, so Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (KCDHH) are encouraging people to learn the signs of hearing loss and get your hearing evaluated.

This effort is part of National Better Speech-Language-Hearing Month in May.

“We can all learn the signs of hearing loss and look out for them in ourselves, family and friends,” Beshear said. “Now is a great time to make an appointment to have a professional check your hearing or a loved one’s hearing. Don’t put it off; it’s never too early.”

According to statistics, it takes the average person about seven years from the time they think they have a hearing loss until they seek treatment. Thousands of Kentuckians are affected by hearing loss, but many do not recognize the signs because it can happen gradually from aging, loud noises or many other causes.

Signs of hearing loss in adults include:

• Difficulty following conversations.

• Difficulty hearing in noisy environments.

• Ringing, roaring or beeping in one or both ears.

• Failure to respond to spoken words.

• Muffled hearing.

• Constant frustration hearing speech and other sounds.

• Avoidance of conversation.

If you or a loved one are experiencing any of these signs, or if you think you have hearing loss, see your doctor or a licensed audiologist to assess the degree of your hearing loss, treat it and develop a plan to prevent further loss.

“Sadly, many people live with hearing loss for years before seeking help, which can have serious consequences,” said Anita Dowd, executive director of the KCDHH. “Regular hearing evaluations are essential. Untreated hearing loss can impact every part of a person’s life, from mental health and job performance to personal relationships and cognitive health, including a higher risk of early dementia.”

Dowd also emphasized the importance of protecting hearing at every age, especially among children and teens. According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, 12.5% of individuals between ages 6 and 19 have measurable hearing loss from unsafe earbud use. Early detection and intervention are key—hearing loss in children can lead to delays in speech and language development, affect academic success and hinder social and emotional growth.

For more information about hearing loss, visit the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing website.