Kenton County Library to host sensory-friendly ‘Big Covington Playdate’ Saturday at Covington Branch

The Kenton County Public Library will host an event for children and their caretakers Saturday featuring sensory-friendly activities, resources from community partners, and appearances from special guests designed to promote literacy development through play.

The Big Covington Playdate will take place May 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at KCPL’s Covington Branch, located at 502 Scott Blvd. in Covington.

The interactive experience is for children aged 0-6 and will offer a number of resources and activities including:

• Free ASQ-3 Developmental Screenings

• Every child under 6 takes home a free book and “play recipe” kit

• Variety of sensory play stations

• Community art project

Playdate guests include:

• Cool Critters Outreach

• Princesses from Darling Lane

• Musical Guest: Preston the Violinist

• Face Painting from The Painting Mermaid

• KET Education

• Creative House of Art and Design

• Gateway Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Dept

• Read Ready Covington

• EC Learn

• NKCAC/ Head Start

• Learning Grove

• James E Biggs Early Childhood Center

The Big Covington Playdate if free to attend, registration is not required. Visit kentonlibrary.org/events for details.

