Mike Tussey: NKY Police Memorial ceremony will be observed on May 14 in Covington

Locally, the annual Northern Kentucky Police Memorial Ceremonies will be held Wednesday, May 14 in Covington at 3rd and Court street at the foot of the Suspension Bridge at 10 a.m.

THIS INVITATION:

All are invited to the Northern Kentucky Memorial Services. Join us to honor the fallen Officers of Northern Kentucky who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the Line of Duty.

We will gather to remember and honor the lives of those who have given their lives to protect our communities.

We also will pay tribute to the families and friends who have been left behind.

We sincerely hope you will make your plans to join us for this most solemn occasion to remember and honor our fallen Officers of Northern Kentucky.

Chief Russ Wood of the Elsmere Police Department shares his thoughts on this very special day: “The Northern Kentucky Police Memorial Ceremonies hold a profound significance for me. As the former chair of the Memorial Committee, I was deeply honored to organize the event for many years.

“It was a privilege to pay tribute to the Officers from our local communities who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Line Of Duty.

“During this time, I had the opportunity to connect with the families of those we lost and my vision was to always bring light to those families during their darkest times.

The Memorial is not just a ceremony. It is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the bravery and dedication of all fallen heroes and a source of comfort and solidarity for their loved ones.”

Sadly, here in 2025 according to the Fraternal Order of Police as of May 1 – there have been 109 Officers shot in the Line of Duty – 12 of those lost their lives.

The attached FOP graphic has further information. These numbers alone reflect the bravery and commitment of Law Enforcement Officers who put themselves at risk to serve and protect each time they begin their tour of duty.

With today’s climate of everyday violence seemingly everywhere within the United States; Police Officers are called quickly to the scene.

Smaller cities and towns are certainly not immune to violence and death as they begin their tours of duty across our country.

Keep in mind, while we sleep and even during the day, there are Officers who are out there protecting you and your families.

This prayer for our Brothers and Sisters in Law Enforcement:

“Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they shall be called the Children of God. O Father, grant our Police Officers courage to face danger with bravery. May they be guided by justice in their actions and quick decisions. Protect them from harm as they serve and protect our communities. Bless them with wisdom and compassion in all situations they encounter. Amen”

“This is a time to remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the communities they were sworn to protect,” said Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen. “As the saying was passed down to me, “the uniform does not make an Officer or deputy – it’s the character of the individual inside the uniform is what truly defines them”.

We should always remain vigilant for those we love as we place our shield on their chests. For those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, they leave behind grieving families. These fellow brothers and sisters in uniform are someone’s sons, daughters, husband, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, or sisters.”

Sheriff Jansen on the “Brotherhood”: “There is no question, the Brotherhood is and always will be STRONG. When an officer takes that solemn oath to serve and protect, they join a large fraternity of brothers and sisters wh walk the same path of service and sacrifice. Along with that oath comes a commitment to have each other’s back – whether that means helping a fellow officer through a personal hardship covering their shift so they can attend their child’s school activity, or simply taking the time to listen when they need to talk about a certain problem.”

I have been present and in uniform within the ranks of Officers on this most solemn event in years past. You can absolutely feel the emotion and see the serious expressions on each Officer’s face. The loss of fellow Officers is in a word – devastating.

Captain Gary Helton of the Kenton County Police and president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chief’s Association said, “In 1962 then President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. This proclamation allows the community to come together to say thank you and to stand side by side with the law enforcement community to say will will always remember.

“This day also allows citizens to remember the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service of their community.

“The Police Memorial Ceremony also allows the community to indeed remember the families of those fallen Officers who are often forgotten and sends a strong message that we stand here with you today and every day.

“Finally, the Police Memorial Ceremony reminds current Officers and Deputies to stay vigilant and learn from their stories.”

So, we are just one week away, seven short days until Police Officers gather Wednesday May 14 at 10 a.m. in Covington.

I sincerely hope you will mark your calendar as all are invited to take a short time and honor the fallen Officers of Northern Kentucky who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Line of Duty.

Let us never forget – “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called The Children of God.”