Newport Independent Schools announces Nick Wilson as new principal at Newport High Schoool

Nick Wilson has been hired as Newport High School’s new principal. Wilson will succeed Tim Grayson, who is retiring upon completion of the 2024-2025 school year.

Wilson, a former teacher and athletic director at Bellevue Independent Schools, is in his 19th year in the education field. He currently serves as assistant principal and athletic director at Reading Junior/Senior High School in Reading, Ohio, and is in the process of completing his third year there. Wilson also coached football at Newport High School in 2011 and 2012.

Wilson earned a Master’s degree from Xavier University, a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University and is enrolled in the University of Kansas doctoral program, with a focus on educational leadership and policy studies.

“I’m really excited and grateful for this opportunity to come in and work with each of you,” Wilson said after being introduced to Newport High School faculty members. “Looking forward into next year, the theme will be centered around consistency, clarity and care. I think, in the consistency part, if we set high and clear expectations, and stay with those throughout the year, this will help create an environment where you all can come in and teach and gives the opportunity for students to come in and learn.”

