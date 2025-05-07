What parents should know to support their child’s mental health and emotional well-being

By Meghan L. Marsac

University of Kentucky

All children experience a range of feelings that can sometimes change quickly. It can be easy for adults to dismiss a child’s feelings as an overreaction or “not a big deal,” but adults have the opportunity to support children through all feelings.

For those children who express worries, sadness, anger or other hard feelings, knowing when to seek help for your child can be a challenge. Worry, sadness, or acting out every now and then is a normal part of being a kid. But if these behaviors continue over time or start to affect daily life, it might be a sign that a child is struggling with their mental health.

Just like we care for children’s physical needs — like making sure they eat well or go to the doctor — we also need to support their emotional and mental well-being. Addressing those concerns early and connecting your child with professional support can make a substantial difference for them as well as the whole family. With early intervention, whether through support at school, therapy or conversations at home— children are better equipped to manage emotions and stress before problems grow bigger. When a child feels mentally strong, they build strong friendships, do better in school and are better prepared to face life’s challenges.

As a parent or caregiver, you don’t have to have all the answers; listening, showing love and taking children’s thoughts and feelings seriously goes a long way. Lead by example and let them know that talking about their feelings is ok. If you’re not sure where to start, talk with your child’s pediatrician for guidance and /or resources.

Communities also play an important role. Teachers, coaches, family friends and neighbors can help by letting kids know it’s ok to talk about what’s bothering them and they can ask for help. By working together to support mental wellness, we can create a culture where going to therapy, asking for help and supporting one another is not only accepted but encouraged.

If you’re concerned about your child and need help getting them connecting with professional support, talk to their pediatrician. You don’t have to face it alone. There are tools, treatments, and people ready to help.

For immediate support or any safety concerns for your child, call or text 988, visit 988lifeline.org or take your child to the nearest emergency department.

Meghan L. Marsac is chief of the division of psychology at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.