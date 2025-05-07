Kentucky Venues unveils new website, campaign, and opens entires for 2025 State Fair August 14-24

The smell of fried delights, the sound of live music, and the joy of shared moments are almost here as the Kentucky State Fair returns August 14–24.

To kickstart the excitement, the Kentucky State Fair is rolling out its 2025 campaign, “All Things Kentucky All in One Place,” opening entries for exhibitors, and launching a new website designed with visitors in mind. Make plans now to participate by exhibiting or attending.

This year’s campaign celebrates what makes the Bluegrass State special from its people, places, and traditions, all brought together at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Learn about Kentucky agriculture, explore what all 120 counties have to offer, view thousands of entries, shop local businesses, enjoy Kentucky Proud food, and so much more, all in one place.

In that same spirit of celebrating Kentucky’s rich heritage, the fair will feature a special exhibition commemorating the 250th anniversary of Daniel Boone and his company of men and women blazing the Wilderness Road into Kentucky in 1775. The exhibition is an America250KY project that will share stories and artifacts of Kentucky’s early settlers in the context of the American Revolution and the founding of the United States. The Wilderness Road angled across the center of Kentucky some 160 miles, from the Cumberland Gap to the Falls of the Ohio River, skirting the eastern edge of the Kentucky Exposition Center grounds.

“The Kentucky State Fair is the place to celebrate all things Kentucky,” said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “120 counties will be celebrated this year through activations spread across the largest indoor fair in the country. Across an additional 25 acres of outdoor space, fairgoers will have family entertainment, fried food favorites, and thrill rides that are only available at this annual event.”

Interested participants looking to showcase their skills, talents, and projects can now enter. From livestock and crafts to food and crops, there’s so much to enter at the fair. The deadline for entries is July 10, with a late deadline of July 17. Entries can be submitted online.

Among dozens of updates, three of the most significant changes for this year’s competition include:

• Supreme Open Beef Heifer Drive in Freedom Hall added on the final day of the fair with higher premiums, including a $5,000 payout for the Grand Champion • BBQ Sauce added as a new division in the Culinary department • Reclaimed Bourbon Barrel Woodworking added as a new division in the Hobbies department

For a full list of changes and additions, visit the Kentucky State Fair website.

“While tradition is at our core, we’re always looking for ways to grow,” Beck said. “These new competitions and increased premiums reflect Kentucky’s creativity, culture, and craftsmanship. They allow us to highlight our neighbors in a whole new way.”

The new Kentucky State Fair website offers a cleaner design, easier navigation, and improved user experience. The streamlined layout ensures an easier path to finding exactly what the website visitor needs. More information will be visible on the site as we approach the fair.

The entertainment lineup announcement and ticket information for the Kentucky State Fair will be available June 5 at kystatefair.org.

Kentucky Venues