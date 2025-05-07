State awards $1.4 million to community projects promoting use of recycled tires, including three in NKY

Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman today awarded $1.4 million for community projects that promote the use of recycled Kentucky waste tires and help support healthy, outdoor activities for Kentucky families, including three in NKY.

Funding for 37 projects in 31 counties include benches, picnic tables, and poured-in-place surfacing for walking trails, walkways, fitness areas, and playgrounds using recycled waste tires.

“This program takes a problem – waste tires in Kentucky – and turns it into opportunity,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects support our New Kentucky Home and provide outdoor resources like walking trails and updated playgrounds that support an active lifestyle for our families.”

Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said the program continues to grow in popularity. “This year, we had 52 applications from across the Commonwealth. Not only are we able to help grow tire-recycling markets across the state and encourage proper management of waste tires, but we’re also supporting our communities in creating recreational opportunities.”

Grant funding comes from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly to receive fees collected from new tire sales. The fund helps manage the approximately 5 million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.

Recipients, along with grant amounts, are as follows:

ADAIR

Adair County Fiscal Court

Jim Blair Center

4 picnic tables, 7 park benches

$8,000.00

BALLARD

City of Barlow

Moore Boulevard Development

Poured-in-place Walking Trail

$26,200.00

BARREN

City of Cave City

Floyd Collins Trail & Cave City Cemetery

7 park benches

$3,900.00

BOYD

Boyd County Fiscal Court

Armco Park

Poured-in-place Playground

$39,000.00

BRACKEN

City of Augusta

Sunset Park

2 park benches, 2 picnic tables

$3,400.00

BREATHITT

Breathitt County Fiscal Court

Elk Viewing Station Campground

5 park benches, 5 picnic tables

$7,900.00

BUTLER

Butler County Board of Education

Morgantown Elementary School

10 picnic tables

$12,300.00

CAMPBELL

Campbell County Board of Education

Grant’s Lick Elementary School

Poured-in-place Playground

$81,000.00

CHRISTIAN

City of Hopkinsville

Rotary Park

Poured-In-Place Playground

$150,000.00

EDMONSON

Edmonson County Board of Education

South Edmonson Elementary School

Poured-in-place path through playground & to a paved area at basketball & kickball Court

$8,000.00

FLOYD

Floyd County Fiscal Court

Betsy Lane Community Park

Poured-in-place playground

$41,000.00

GREENUP

Greenup County Fiscal Court

Little Sandy Boat Ramp

12 park benches, 24 picnic tables

$35,200.00

HENDERSON

City of Corydon

Crawfield

Poured-in-place Playground

$15,000.00

HENDERSON

City of Henderson

East End Park

Poured-in-place Playground

$35,000.00

JEFFERSON

City of Middletown

Wetherby Park (Middletown Parks & Rec Facilities)

4 park benches

$3,000.00

JEFFERSON

Our Savior Lutheran School

Our Savior Lutheran School

Poured-in-place Playground

$94,100.00

JEFFERSON

Jefferson County Board of Education

Barret Traditional Middle School

5 park benches, 5 picnic tables

$7,400.00

KENTON

Covington Independent Board of Education

Ninth District Elementary School

2 park benches

$1,000.00

KENTON

City of Independence

Memorial Park

Poured-in-place Playgrounds (2)

$90,000.00

LARUELAUREL

City of London

Mill Street Park

Poured-in-place Playground

$45,000.00

LEWIS

Lewis County Fiscal Court

Various County Locations — Garrison Park, Tollesboro Park & Black Oak Recreational Area

12 park benches and 12 wheelchair accessible picnic tables

$21,800.00

LEWIS

City of Vanceburg

Scott Park & Veteran’s Park

12 park benches

$8,100.00

LINCOLN

City of Stanford

First Southern Veterans’ Park

8 park benches

$4,700.00

LYON

Lyon County Fiscal Court

Lee S. Jones Park

Poured-in-place Playground

$86,800.00

McCRACKEN

City of Paducah, Parks and Recreation Department

Keiler Park

Poured-in-place surfacing for fitness area

$31,600.00

McCRACKEN

Clark Elementary School PTO – Paducah Independent Schools

Clark Elementary School

Poured-in-place Playground

$56,000.00

MERCER

Mercer County Fiscal Court

Anderson Dean Community Park

Poured-in-place Playground

$57,500.00

PERRY

Perry County Fiscal Court

Viper Community Park

Poured-in-place Playground

$35,000.00

POWELL

Powell County Board of Education

Stanton Elementary School

Poured-in-place Playground for preschool and walkways for elementary school

$24,300.00

PULASKI

Somerset Independent BOE

After-School Childcare Program

Poured-in-place Playground

$35,000.00

ROWAN

Rowan County Fiscal Court

County Park

8 park benches, 8 picnic tables

$15,400.00

SHELBY

Shelbyville/Shelby County Recreation

Little Heroes Playground, Clear Creek Park

Poured-in-place Playground

$150,000.00

TAYLOR

Taylor County Fiscal Court

Taylor County Courthouse, Veterans’ Memorial Park

4 park benches, 2 park benches, 2 picnic tables, 1 wheelchair accessible picnic table

$7,000.00

TODD

City of Elkton

Elkton-Todd County Park

2 Poured-in-place Playgrounds — small areas

$86,500.00

TRIMBLE

Trimble County Fiscal Court

Trimble County Park

6 trail benches, 12 benches, 6 park benches, 20 picnic tables, 4 wheelchair accessible picnic tables

$40,000.00

WOLFE

Wolfe County Fiscal Court

Four Parks in Wolfe County (Community Center Park, Campton City Park, Hazel Green Park, Helechewa Park)

30 picnic tables

$32,100.00

TOTAL

$1,400,000.00

Office of the Governor