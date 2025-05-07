State awards $1.4 million to community projects promoting use of recycled tires, including three in NKY

Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman today awarded $1.4 million for community projects that promote the use of recycled Kentucky waste tires and help support healthy, outdoor activities for Kentucky families, including three in NKY.
Funding for 37 projects in 31 counties include benches, picnic tables, and poured-in-place surfacing for walking trails, walkways, fitness areas, and playgrounds using recycled waste tires.
“This program takes a problem – waste tires in Kentucky – and turns it into opportunity,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects support our New Kentucky Home and provide outdoor resources like walking trails and updated playgrounds that support an active lifestyle for our families.”
Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said the program continues to grow in popularity. “This year, we had 52 applications from across the Commonwealth. Not only are we able to help grow tire-recycling markets across the state and encourage proper management of waste tires, but we’re also supporting our communities in creating recreational opportunities.”
Grant funding comes from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly to receive fees collected from new tire sales. The fund helps manage the approximately 5 million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.
Recipients, along with grant amounts, are as follows:
ADAIR
Adair County Fiscal Court
Jim Blair Center
4 picnic tables, 7 park benches
$8,000.00
BALLARD
City of Barlow
Moore Boulevard Development
Poured-in-place Walking Trail
$26,200.00
BARREN
City of Cave City
Floyd Collins Trail & Cave City Cemetery
7 park benches
$3,900.00
BOYD
Boyd County Fiscal Court
Armco Park
Poured-in-place Playground
$39,000.00
BRACKEN
City of Augusta
Sunset Park
2 park benches, 2 picnic tables
$3,400.00
BREATHITT
Breathitt County Fiscal Court
Elk Viewing Station Campground
5 park benches, 5 picnic tables
$7,900.00
BUTLER
Butler County Board of Education
Morgantown Elementary School
10 picnic tables
$12,300.00
CAMPBELL
Campbell County Board of Education
Grant’s Lick Elementary School
Poured-in-place Playground
$81,000.00
CHRISTIAN
City of Hopkinsville
Rotary Park
Poured-In-Place Playground
$150,000.00
EDMONSON
Edmonson County Board of Education
South Edmonson Elementary School
Poured-in-place path through playground & to a paved area at basketball & kickball Court
$8,000.00
FLOYD
Floyd County Fiscal Court
Betsy Lane Community Park
Poured-in-place playground
$41,000.00
GREENUP
Greenup County Fiscal Court
Little Sandy Boat Ramp
12 park benches, 24 picnic tables
$35,200.00
HENDERSON
City of Corydon
Crawfield
Poured-in-place Playground
$15,000.00
HENDERSON
City of Henderson
East End Park
Poured-in-place Playground
$35,000.00
JEFFERSON
City of Middletown
Wetherby Park (Middletown Parks & Rec Facilities)
4 park benches
$3,000.00
JEFFERSON
Our Savior Lutheran School
Our Savior Lutheran School
Poured-in-place Playground
$94,100.00
JEFFERSON
Jefferson County Board of Education
Barret Traditional Middle School
5 park benches, 5 picnic tables
$7,400.00
KENTON
Covington Independent Board of Education
Ninth District Elementary School
2 park benches
$1,000.00
KENTON
City of Independence
Memorial Park
Poured-in-place Playgrounds (2)
$90,000.00
LARUELAUREL
City of London
Mill Street Park
Poured-in-place Playground
$45,000.00
LEWIS
Lewis County Fiscal Court
Various County Locations — Garrison Park, Tollesboro Park & Black Oak Recreational Area
12 park benches and 12 wheelchair accessible picnic tables
$21,800.00
LEWIS
City of Vanceburg
Scott Park & Veteran’s Park
12 park benches
$8,100.00
LINCOLN
City of Stanford
First Southern Veterans’ Park
8 park benches
$4,700.00
LYON
Lyon County Fiscal Court
Lee S. Jones Park
Poured-in-place Playground
$86,800.00
McCRACKEN
City of Paducah, Parks and Recreation Department
Keiler Park
Poured-in-place surfacing for fitness area
$31,600.00
McCRACKEN
Clark Elementary School PTO – Paducah Independent Schools
Clark Elementary School
Poured-in-place Playground
$56,000.00
MERCER
Mercer County Fiscal Court
Anderson Dean Community Park
Poured-in-place Playground
$57,500.00
PERRY
Perry County Fiscal Court
Viper Community Park
Poured-in-place Playground
$35,000.00
POWELL
Powell County Board of Education
Stanton Elementary School
Poured-in-place Playground for preschool and walkways for elementary school
$24,300.00
PULASKI
Somerset Independent BOE
After-School Childcare Program
Poured-in-place Playground
$35,000.00
ROWAN
Rowan County Fiscal Court
County Park
8 park benches, 8 picnic tables
$15,400.00
SHELBY
Shelbyville/Shelby County Recreation
Little Heroes Playground, Clear Creek Park
Poured-in-place Playground
$150,000.00
TAYLOR
Taylor County Fiscal Court
Taylor County Courthouse, Veterans’ Memorial Park
4 park benches, 2 park benches, 2 picnic tables, 1 wheelchair accessible picnic table
$7,000.00
TODD
City of Elkton
Elkton-Todd County Park
2 Poured-in-place Playgrounds — small areas
$86,500.00
TRIMBLE
Trimble County Fiscal Court
Trimble County Park
6 trail benches, 12 benches, 6 park benches, 20 picnic tables, 4 wheelchair accessible picnic tables
$40,000.00
WOLFE
Wolfe County Fiscal Court
Four Parks in Wolfe County (Community Center Park, Campton City Park, Hazel Green Park, Helechewa Park)
30 picnic tables
$32,100.00
TOTAL
$1,400,000.00
Office of the Governor