Kentucky by Heart: KY was the first state in the nation to have a state bird — the Northern Cardinal

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

I’ve always been enamored about Kentucky’s state bird, the Northern Cardinal, often called the “redbird.” The songbird has held the symbol distinction since February 26, 1926, when Kentucky became the first in the country to name a state bird.

The redbird term actually refers to the male. Its colors are brilliant red mostly all over. It has a reddish bill and a blackish face. The female is attractive, but not as showy, being pale brown with reddish tinges in its wings, tail, and crest. Its face, however, is also black with a reddish-orange bill. The Northern Cardinal is in the medium-sized range.

It appears that the selection of the Northern Cardinal as a Kentucky symbol has made sense to many, both for Kentuckians and around the country. Six other American states chose it: Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. They’re common in our state, one of 300 native species, and their upbeat singing brings good vibes. Go online to YouTube and you’ll find plenty of videos showcasing the cheerful tones coming from both the male and female Northern Cardinals.

After a bit of studying, I discovered a whole bunch more about the bird. The species name, it’s reported, came from the clerical “cardinals” of the Catholic Church, who wear crimson robes. Generally, the birds stay around during the winter rather than going southward, and who hasn’t enjoyed the contrasting visible splendor of seeing the red against a white snow background? Also, did you know that occasionally a yellow male Northern Cardinal comes along? Honestly, I’ve not seen one myself, but I hope I will. The rogue color, according to my research, comes from a genetic mutation called “xanthochroism,” the result of carotenoids in the feather structure.

Males sing beautifully, but females also sing–albeit more quietly—and they do so while incubating their young. The female sings from the nest to let the male know she needs food, but their songfest actually starts between the two while searching for a nest. After the hatching, the pair continues to care for the babies until the little ones leave the nest two weeks later.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Northern Cardinal was formerly a “southern” bird and in the 20th century, it moved northward to the north and even as far as Quebec, in Canada. In the wild, their lifespan is about three years, but in captivity about fifteen years. Detrimental factors in the wild that lead to early death are threats from predators, disease, accidents, starvation and weather-related hardships. Because male cardinals are territorial, they sometimes get in fights with other males while defending their breeding grounds, creating more danger. One source I found stated that the birds sometimes mistake “small red objects” to be male cardinals attacking.

Why is the designation of the Northern Cardinal as “state bird” important?

The legal status of Kentucky’s state bird is enshrined in the framework of its legislature, codified under KRS 2.080. According to legalclarity.org, its status does “not impose specific legal obligations or protections… (but) serves as a foundation for conservation efforts.” The status “underscores its importance and can influence policy decisions related to wildlife conservation and environmental protection.” The state bird symbol promotes better awareness and appreciation, often through school instruction, of Kentucky’s natural environment. As a full-time classroom teacher for almost three decades, I loved sharing about the specialness of the Northern Cardinal, along with our other state symbols.

The federal government is also a friend, in some ways, to the cardinal. The bird is covered by the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA), which makes it “unlawful to pursue, hunt, capture kill, or sell the cardinal, along with its nests or eggs, without appropriate permits.”

Local Audubon chapters and the Kentucky Ornithological Society use the authority of the MBTA to advocate for Northern Cardinal’s habitats, including collaborating with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. That, and as legalclarity.org states, the “cardinal’s status as a state symbol has also facilitated partnerships with private landowners to promote habitat conservation on private lands, further enhancing the bird’s protection.”

So, what can individual Kentuckians do to take care of our beloved state bird? Here are some suggestions from the Environmental Literacy Council:

• Provide a reliable food source. This includes high-quality birdseed, especially black oil sunflower seeds and safflower seeds, which they like. That, and one should keep their bird feeders clean to prevent disease spread. • Create a bird-friendly environment. Plant native trees and shrubs that provide food and shelter, plus offer a source of fresh water for drinking and bathing. • Reduce hazards. Putting decals on windows help prevent bird collisions, along with window screens. Keep cats away from cardinals and avoid pesticides, which can harm the birds or their food sources. • Support conservation efforts. Advocate policies protecting bird habitats and reduce threats to bird populations. Groups like Kentucky Wildlife Center and the aforementioned Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

In my mind, the Northern Cardinal reigns supreme as the choice for Kentucky’s state bird, and I’m not sure anyone has ever made a serious effort to dethrone it. Other symbols have had some pushbacks, including the state tree, for example. The tulip poplar tree was, then wasn’t, then was again, the state tree. History tells us that it was replaced by the Kentucky coffeetree from 1976 to 1994, then got its title back, now holding the designation for over three decades.

As far as bird symbols, though, I’ll continue say what I used to say about my grade school mascot at Grant’s Lick Elementary and later about George Rogers Clark High, a school where I once taught: Go Cardinals.