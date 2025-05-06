U.S. Forest Service launches online firewood permit site for visitors to Daniel Boone National Forest

Firewood permits for the Daniel Boone National Forest are now available for purchase through a new online E-Permit system.

E-permits may be purchased by computer or mobile device at any time which eliminates travel to your local Forest Service office.

“The new E-Permit system will help streamline the firewood permit process for our public,” said Daniel Boone National Forest Deputy Forest Supervisor Brad Turberville. “Our district offices will continue to issue firewood permits in-person, but I imagine that many folks will be excited to use the new system and avoid the trip to an office.”

This new service provides flexibility and convenience to our forest users. Purchase a firewood permit or learn more about permits and gathering firewood online at www.fs.usda.gov. Traditional firewood permits will still be available to purchase in-person at local Forest Service offices.

The Forest Service will continue to refine and improve the quality of the online permit system and work to add additional special forest product permits in the future.

For more information about the firewood program on the Daniel Boone National Forest, contact a local Forest Service office.

United States Department of Agriculture