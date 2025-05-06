USDA issues voluntary recall of Trader Joe’s salad product due to undeclared milk allergen

By Tom Latek

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a limited quantity of Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon is voluntarily being recalled in Kentucky and 17 other states, because the topping packet may potentially contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The product may contain milk that is not declared on the label. 500 units of the salad were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of parmesan cheese crumbles instead of a packet of crispy onions.

People who have sensitivity or allergy to milk may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. To date, the FDA says there have been no reported adverse reactions to this product.

The voluntary recalled product, which was produced by Taylor Fresh Foods Illinois, has the Use By date of April 28, 2025 and April 29, 2025 and was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores in AL, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN and WI. This voluntary recall does not apply to any other products or brands produced or distributed anywhere in the United States.

The Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon 10.25oz package has a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 00773164.

Consumers who purchased Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon with the Use By dates of April 28, 2025, and April 29, 2025 in any of the states listed above are urged to discard the product if they or the person eating the product may have milk allergies.

Consumers with questions may contact customer service at (855) 455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.