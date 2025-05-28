Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne announces 2025 interim task force membership

As Kentucky lawmakers prepare for next year’s 60-day legislative session, House Speaker David Osborne announced the membership of this year’s legislative task forces. According to Osborne, the task forces will meet throughout the interim in order to gather information and prepare policy recommendations for the legislature to consider before convening the 2026 Regular Session in January.

Osborne said, “We continue to use our interim to address the challenges facing our Commonwealth. Whether through interim committees or formal task forces, we are positioning ourselves to create policies that help Kentucky and Kentuckians succeed. The groundwork we lay now allows for more efficient and productive debate once the session is underway, reducing rushed decisions and increasing the likelihood of passing meaningful, effective legislation.”

Osborne stressed that the legislative interim is critical to a successful session because it provides lawmakers with the opportunity to thoroughly study complex issues, gather input from constituents and stakeholders, and develop well-informed policy proposals before the session begins. During this time, interim joint committees and task forces meet to conduct hearings, review data, and assess the effectiveness of existing laws, all of which help shape the legislative agenda. Individual lawmakers also work with staff and stakeholders to craft bill drafts and prepare for the session.

Make America Healthy Again Kentucky Task Force

House Chair: Representative Matt Lockett, Nicholasville

House Members: Representative Emily Callaway, Louisville; Representative Robert Duvall, Bowling Green; Representative Adam Moore, Lexington; Representative Marianne Proctor, Union

The Make America Healthy Again Kentucky Task Force will look for practical ways to help Kentuckians live healthier lives. The group will study what is affecting health the most – like diet, exercise, access to doctors, and rising rates of chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease. Members will also look at what is working in other states to see if those ideas could work in the Commonwealth. The task force’s goal is to come up with real, workable solutions that make it easier for Kentuckians to stay healthy, prevent disease, and get the care they need before problems get worse. By bringing together experts and using solid data, the task force wants to help shape policies that put health and wellness at the center of our communities—so everyone has a better shot at a longer, healthier life.

Disaster Prevention and Resiliency Task Force

House Chair: Representative Chris Freeland, Benton

House Members: Representative John Blanton, Salyersville; Representative Mark Hart, Falmouth; Representative Ashley Tackett Laferty; Representative Mitch Whitaker, Fleming-Neon

The Disaster Prevention and Resiliency Task Force will look at how Kentucky can better prepare for and recover from natural disasters like floods, tornadoes, and ice storms. They will study what is working and what needs to improve – everything from risk planning and prevention efforts to how we respond in emergencies. This includes making sure we have good systems in place for temporary housing and long-term recovery after a disaster. By bringing all of this together, the task force will recommend ways to make communities stronger, safer, and more prepared. The goal is to protect lives, homes, and the long-term well-being of Kentuckians across the state.

Air Mobility and Aviation Economic Development Task Force

House Chair: Representative Stephanie Dietz, EdgewoodHouse Members: Representative John Hodgson, Fisherville; Representative Michael Meredith, Oakland; Representative Rachel Roarx; Representative Aaron Thompson, Ashland

The Air Mobility and Aviation Economic Development Task Force is a group working to help grow and improve Kentucky’s aviation and aerospace industries. Members will look at new technologies in air travel – like advanced air mobility – and see how other states are supporting these innovations. The group will also explore how Kentucky can create new jobs and business opportunities in this fast-growing field. Task force members will pay special attention to both large and small airports across the state to understand their unique needs. As part of their work, task force members will review things like current infrastructure, laws, and funding to figure out what changes or investments are needed. Their goal is to make sure Kentucky stays competitive and becomes a national leader in the future of air travel.

Artificial Intelligence Task Force

House Chair: Representative Josh Bray, Mount Vernon

House Members: Representative Tina Bojanowski; Representative Derek Lewis, London; Representative Suzanne Miles, Owensboro; Representative JT Payne, Henderson

The Artificial Intelligence Task Force will continue its comprehensive study of the use and impact of artificial intelligence across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Its mission is to foster innovation, enhance statewide competitiveness, and promote AI literacy among individuals, businesses, and public institutions. The task force will explore opportunities for responsible and strategic AI adoption, while also examining the governance structures and regulatory frameworks needed to guide its development. Special attention will be given to the role of data centers and digital infrastructure in supporting AI technologies. By identifying best practices and forward-looking policies, the task force aims to ensure that Kentucky is well-positioned to harness the benefits of artificial intelligence while safeguarding the public interest.

Kentucky Housing Task Force

House Chair: Representative Susan Witten, Louisville

House Members: Representative Mike Clines Alexandria; Representative Kim Holloway, Mayfield; Representative Shawn McPherson, Scottsville; Representative Joshua Watkins

The Kentucky Housing Task Force will continue working to find ways to make safe, affordable, quality housing more available across Kentucky. This includes looking closely at things like how much housing costs, how the population is changing, and where jobs are available – both statewide and in specific areas. The panel will also review the laws, rules, and procedures that affect how housing is built and who can access it. In addition, the task force will examine land use, zoning rules, and infrastructure to find out what’s getting in the way of building more homes. Members also look at what other states and cities are doing to increase housing supply and help more people become homeowners. By taking all of these steps, the task force is focused on finding practical solutions that make housing more stable and accessible.

To follow task forces, interim joint committees, and other legislative work, visit legislature.ky.gov.