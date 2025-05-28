Republican Party of Kentucky names Zach Jordan organization’s new executive director

The Republican Party of Kentucky on Tuesday announced the hiring of Zach Jordan as its new executive director. Jordan brings a background in grassroots leadership and organizational strategy to the role, most recently serving as Arizona deputy state director.

In that position, Jordan helped lead the official ground game for President Donald Trump across the state. He developed and executed comprehensive field operation plans, aligning strategies with campaign goals. In addition to managing campaign technology platforms and data, he engaged with local volunteers, stakeholders and surrogates to build grassroots momentum. His leadership extended to organizing and overseeing campaign events, including high-profile rallies that energized supporters statewide.

“I am thrilled to have found someone of Zach’s caliber to serve as the next state party executive director. He clearly possesses the intellect, skill, and thoughtfulness required to successfully carryout this critical and difficult job,” said Robert J. Benvenuti III, chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky. “Zach brings a unique blend of experience in grassroots operations, leadership, fundraising, and data strategy. He has a wealth of knowledge and is ready to hit the ground running.”

Jordan previously served as vice president of Blair Group. As a key driver of the company’s national expansion, he secured field contracts across the country and managed everything from client acquisition to contract negotiation. Under his leadership, the company built a strong recruitment infrastructure. These efforts propelled Blair Group’s rapid growth and established its reputation as one of the most respected vendors in the industry.

“It’s a great honor to be named the next executive director of such a successful organization,” Jordan said. “The Republican Party of Kentucky is considered the gold standard for state parties, both in success and dominance in state and federal elections. I look forward to helping build on that legacy. Kentucky Republicans have a bright future, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Jordan is an alumnus of Western Kentucky University and graduated in 2017. He will officially begin on May 27, overseeing daily party operations, coordinating staff, and assisting with strategic planning and fundraising efforts ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Republican Party of Kentucky