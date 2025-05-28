Mike Tussey: An affable personality and kindred spirit touched the lives of so many

Two days ago we observed Memorial Day. Today, it’s time to remember a very special person as well. Throughout our lifetime we move around periodically which means having various employers, change of residence, and interacting with so many different people. Some of these come and go, some seemingly disappear from friendship, others just are within our life – and just like that, they are forgotten.

For me, it’s fair to say that during my dual careers of law enforcement and broadcasting, I came to know so many wonderful people, many of which are still good friends even today. There is one person who became a very good friend during my 20 years of service with the Ashland Police Department.

Our lifetime paths actually crossed beginning in 1970 when I became a “rookie” Police Officer at APD.

Law Enforcement’s standard procedure pertaining to “rookies” is that for many months you’ll work with a veteran senior officer who shall we say – “knows the ropes”. During this time I became partners with such fine APD Officers as Chapman Cole, Tom Lynch, Sam Hunter, C.A. Gray, and Clyde Trimble just to name a few.

The name of Bob Webb was certainly among those Officers without question.

Each Officer had his or her own style, personality and thoughts in regard to how patrol techniques can and should be followed. Without any doubt, Bob Webb soon became “The Most Unforgettable Person I ever met.”

Our friendship began while working the downtown area where there was always activity. Bob began filling in the necessary blanks that any Officer would routinely would do. Bob was 10 year older, a Navy vet, who was everything a Policer Officer should be in every aspect.

I noticed very early that Bob was a tremendous communicator not only with the public, but with his fellow Officers as well. He explained difficult standards easily and make it so easy for me to comprehend.

One outstanding trait he did possessed was a unique style in telling a story or joke that just brought me to laughter. If he was in broadcasting today, he would have been a solid hit.

Bob’s humor seemed to dull the natural stress of the learning process as the weeks and months passed by and before we knew it, 1971 was on the calendar. I was still on probation and in training as things were beginning to fit in perfectly.

When you share an 8-hour shift with someone, you discuss personal things, likes and dislikes and usually a friendship sometimes blossoms very quickly.

My year of training with the Officers seemed like I was working with an “All Star” team that was shaping me to proudly become one of them – a seasoned Pro. I was still working our tours of duty with Bob periodically and the more I was on patrol with him, I noticed his recipe for the success of his communication skills with the public and co-workers.

First, he was totally an affable person that gained the respect of every Officer on the department, and when he spoke, we indeed listened.

Police locker rooms are something very special to any that ever worked a beat. This is where jokes, humor, toys, and laughter all happened just before roll call. You can see and feel it as lifelong friendships were created and were welded into our lives forever. Couple this with working a tour of duty with your partners and you really understood how the term “Brothers” became very real.

Bob’s humor was incredible. He had crazy toys in his locker and a story to go along with them all. Basically, the locker room loosened us up for our next tour of duty.

In those early days at APD when working the 11 p.m.-7 a.m. shift, the downtown unit had an unofficial responsibility that was not in any patrol techniques manual.

It was unwritten, but very well known and expected that at sunrise it was time to wake up “Clyde,” the resident rooster who maintained his roost behind a business in East Ashland.

“Clyde” would be awakened by the patrol unit shining the spotlight on his roost, wake him up, and then when he bellowed out his daily morning message, Officers then would press the police radio microphone key and broadcast Clyde’s wake up call to everyone in KIB 687 land.

Bob never told me about this legendary practice until early in my probationary year when introduced me to “Clyde” – the “Paul Revere” of East Ashland. Bob, told me that when I worked that zone, it was my sacred duty each time at near sunrise to let “Clyde” proclaim to the entire shifts of Ashland and surrounding agencies that the sun was coming up and a new day was dawning.

It was Bob and his innate ability to describe something that would became hilarious and you couldn’t keep from laughing because of his natural talent.

When you are working a midnight shift, there is a time in the wee hours that traffic in the city is almost non existent. In fact, its so quiet sometimes, you roll the window down in the winter just to hear the silence.

My K9 “Mace” and I were working the south side of town and a very heavy fog moved in around 3 a.m. While moving very slowly, there was a vehicle coming out of the fog. As it got closer, I noticed it was an APD unit and it pulled up next to me and then I saw something that very few would even understand.

It was Officer Bob Webb on patrol. However, I couldn’t miss the object secured on the top of patrol unit – it was an aluminum storm door.

I asked Bob why he had it tied down on the top of his unit and where in the world did it come from? Bob with that million dollar smile of his, laughed and said he had found it in aa alley garbage pile behind a building where it had been thrown away. It was dented, and a window was broken, but Bob saw it as a treasure as he had plans to repair it and return it back to usage once again. Bob, in his incredible smiling way with a wink said: “You never know when treasures come your way. You have to keep a keen eye open.”

The years passed into the 80s and by now I had moved into Administration and became APD’s Public Information Officer and a D.A.R.E. Instructor. Bob was now our Property Officer.

Our friendship now became even stronger as we both worked within the Police Department’s downtown offices. It was 7:45 a.m. Thursday, April 10, 1983. As I entered APD’s main entrance, I noticed an ambulance parked nearby. Bob had suffered a heart attack as the paramedics were trying to keep him alive. He was stretched out on a table and I could see he was fighting for his life.

Sadly, Bob Webb passed that sunny morning in April. He was just 52. There were many Officers nearby and like me, they too were in shock.

Later as I moved on to my office for the first time in my life, the impact of losing a dear friend and colleague, was taking its toll. I took the next two days off as Bob’s passing was all I could think about. Later, I was contacted by Bob’s family to become a pall bearer along with Officers – Clyde Trimble, Tom Lynch, Nelson Johnson, David Smith, and Bill Sutphin. Honorary Pall Bearers included Officers from Russell – Flatwoods, Kentucky State Police Post 14, Boyd County Police and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 held Memorial Services during visitation at the Funeral Home.

It’s been 42 years since that day, but the “Brotherhood” is so very strong even today.

Bob’s legacy will forever be remembered for the way he made people feel — long after his incredible smile.

May He Rest In Peace.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.