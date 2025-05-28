Nominations now open for Covington Neighborhood Collaborative’s 2025 beautification awards

Staff report

Is there a home, business, or garden in your neighborhood that always catches your eye? Have you poured your heart into a property you’re proud of?

The Covington Neighborhood Collaborative (CNC) is inviting residents to help spotlight the people and places that bring beauty, pride, and charm to the city. Nominations are now open for the 34th Annual Covington Beautification Awards.

The tradition honors residents and business owners whose hard work and creativity make Covington a more vibrant, welcoming place. From the riverfront to South Covington, every neighborhood has hidden gems — and CNC wants to celebrate them.

Winners will receive Beautification Award banner to display. And honorees will be celebrated at a special ceremony on September 18 at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park, joining a legacy of Covington champions who have helped to beautify and uplift their neighborhoods.

Visit www.covingtoncnc.org to submit nominations by June 30. The website also includes eligibility details and judging criteria. Photos from last year’s 2024 Covington Beautification Award Winners are also available at the CNC website.

CNC volunteers will personally visit each nominated property to help determine the winners.

Nominations are open to homeowners or business owners with properties that reflect beauty, care, and creativity. Anyone can nominate — including self-nominations or nominations for neighbors. Properties for sale or winners within the last five years are not eligible.

For more information, visit www.covingtoncnc.org.