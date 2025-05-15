Kentucky nonprofits receive more than $831,000 in donations during annual Kentucky Gives Day

Kentuckians donated $831,250 to 276 nonprofit organizations across the Commonwealth during Tuesday’s 13th annual Kentucky Gives Day, a statewide 24-hour online giving event.

Hosted by Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN), the state association of nonprofits, the event inspired Kentuckians to donate to their favorite causes and utilize social media to help spread the word.

“Every Kentuckian is impacted by the work of nonprofits whether they realize it or not. We are thrilled that so many neighbors appreciate the lifesaving and life-enhancing work that these organizations are doing and chose to donate Tuesday,” said Danielle Clore, KNN’s CEO. “Nonprofits need our support, some urgently, and the funds from today’s effort will help all participating organizations better accomplish their missions.”

Representing a diverse array of causes including human services, healthcare, children’s welfare, the arts, humanitarian aid, animal welfare, and environmental conservation, the participating nonprofits are all registered 501(c)(3) organizations. Many of these categories have faced the threat of lost federal funding in the past few months, making philanthropy a more crucial slice of their budget.

“Nonprofits are facing a perfect storm of charitable giving declines, decreases in volunteerism, and now for some, potential cuts or delays in government funding. Kentuckians are answering the call and rallying around our nonprofits as best they can. I am incredibly proud to be a Kentuckian every day, and certainly after a day like Kentucky Gives Day,” said Clore.

This year’s event brought together 3,726 donors making 4,818 gifts – all though a single website. Since its debut 13 years ago, participating nonprofits have collectively raised more than $6.6 million through Kentucky Gives Day. A few additional donations are expected during the day Wednesday, allowing any donor missing Tuesday’s opportunity to participate. The day was possible thanks to sponsors Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kentucky, The LG&E and KU Foundation, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky, Impressions Marketing and media partners WHAS, WLAP, and Kentucky News Network.

More information about Kentucky Gives Day, including the results of funds raised by participating charities, is available at www.kygives.org.

Kentucky Nonprofit Network