ORSANCO, partners to host Ohio River Sweep cleanup events Saturday in Newport, Covington

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), in partnership with the WAVE Foundation at Newport Aquarium and the City of Covington alongside Keep Covington Beautiful (KCB), will host two coordinated litter cleanups along the Northern Kentucky shoreline of the Ohio River as part of the ORSANCO Ohio River Sweep program on Saturday, May 17.

Now in its 35th year, the Ohio River Sweep is one of the nation’s largest and longest-running volunteer litter clean-up programs — mobilizing thousands each year to protect the Ohio River’s water quality, aquatic life, and recreational value.

• Newport Cleanup – Hosted by WAVE Foundation Check-in begins at 9 a.m. under the Taylor Southgate Bridge and goes until 11:30 a.m. Volunteers will clean an extended one-mile stretch along Riverboat Row and onto the Licking River shoreline. Participants will receive a souvenir t-shirt provided by ORSANCO and enjoy a free lunch from Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria. Registration is required at wavefoundation.org/riversweep. • Covington Cleanup – Led by the City of Covington and Keep Covington Beautiful Volunteers will meet at 14 Pete Rose Pier in Covington, cleaning the shoreline west from the mouth of the Licking River to Route 8 and the Brent Spence Bridge. Volunteers will receive a souvenir t-shirt provided by ORSANCO. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and includes a light breakfast and lunch for participants. Register at KCB’s Ohio River Sweep page www.keepcovingtonbeautiful.com/river-sweep.

Both cleanup events are free and open to the public, however registration is required for t-shirt sizes and food count. Following both cleanups, all volunteers are invited to Newport Landing for a special appearance of ORSANCO’s Life Below the Waterline Display — a 2,200-gallon mobile freshwater aquarium featuring native fish caught from the Ohio River that same morning.

The immersive exhibit offers a rare up-close look at the river’s biodiversity. ORSANCO educators will be on hand to engage attendees in conversations about water quality, pollution, and aquatic conservation. “This event isn’t just about picking up trash—it’s about connecting people to the living river,” said Bridget Borrowdale, ORSANCO’s Life Below the Waterline Coordinator. “When you see the incredible fish that call this river home, you realize how vital our role is in protecting it.”

Both WAVE Foundation and Keep Covington Beautiful have been long-standing champions of ORSANCO’s Ohio River Sweep program, leading volunteer efforts year after year to protect and restore their local shorelines. Kristen Woods, director of conservation and community engagement, WAVE Foundation, emphasized the value of community-driven stewardship. “We’re proud to host this effort for our community,” she said. “It ties directly into our mission of inspiring stewards through education, conservation, and volunteerism.”

Sheila Fields, manager of solid waste and recycling for the City of Covington and Keep Covington Beautiful Committee Member, highlighted the city’s ongoing dedication to environmental health.

“The city of Covington and KCB are honored to be part of this effort to keep Covington’s riverbanks clean and thriving,” she said. “We see this as part of a larger public commitment to clean water and public health.”

Seasonal Opportunity to Participate Through October

The Ohio River Sweep program runs from March through October each year, and ORSANCO continues to provide free cleanup supplies—including gloves, trash bags, and souvenir t-shirts—to groups and individuals across the Ohio River Basin. Rachel Toney, Program Coordinator of the Ohio River Sweep and educator with the Foundation for Ohio River Education (FORE), emphasized the importance of long-term impact and behavior change.

“While we’re proud of the hundreds of tons of trash removed and the thousands of volunteers mobilized through the Ohio River Sweep program, our ultimate goal is to stop litter at the source,” said Toney. “Through our growing network of volunteers and dedicated partners like WAVE Foundation and Keep Covington Beautiful, we’re showing how local action can protect a resource that provides drinking water, recreation, and habitat for millions. It’s about restoring ecosystems and creating a legacy of stewardship.”

Community members are encouraged to Join an existing cleanup, organize a new site in their area and sponsor the program to support clean water and aquatic life.

Visit www.orsanco.org/river-sweep to learn more or get involved.

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission