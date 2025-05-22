Kentucky’s Circuit Clerks celebrate 20 statewide 2025 Donate Life Scholarships

Kentucky’s Association of Circuit Court Clerks has announced the winners of its statewide Donate Life Kentucky scholarship program.

The student leaders were selected for their passion, creativity, and commitment to the lifesaving mission of donation and transplantation. Twenty students across Kentucky, including two from Northern Kentucky, were awarded $1,000 scholarships this year, totaling $20,000 in support for their outreach efforts.

“The students of today are tomorrow’s advocates — and it’s inspiring to see so many young Kentuckians use their voices for good,” said John Middleton, Circuit Clerk of Kenton County. “This scholarship is one way we continue this lifesaving mission education we began more than 30 years ago.”

2025 Donate Life Kentucky Scholarship Winners are:

• Miranda Brock, Harlan

• Preslee Cundiff, Lee

• Kaden Elam, Knox

• Shannon Grabowski, Jefferson

• Emily Greenwell, Mason

• Sasha Holbrook, Kenton

• Byron Kirkland-Lundy, Adair

• Jacob Leach, Scott

• Kadence Livers, Nelson

• Ava Macy, Breckinridge

• Rex McKiddy, Whitley

• Marley Spencer, Anderson

• Sarah Cate Thompson, Jefferson

• Jonathan R. Voorhees, Boone

• Maggie Woods, Fayette

• Zayna Yazigi, McCracken

• Gracie Zutterman, Nelson

These winners represent a wide range of communities across Kentucky and all of them have a personal connection to this lifesaving mission. Their projects included outreach from school-wide awareness campaigns to social media advocacy, public speeches, and advocating in Frankfort.

“We are so proud of these students. Together, they are saving lives—one conversation, one story, one registration at a time,” said Middleton. “Their efforts are creating a ripple effect of hope throughout Kentucky’s communities, and we are proud to stand behind these young leaders as they turn compassion into action.”

The Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks has long been at the heart of donation education. Since launching a $1 donation program at the driver’s license counter in 1992, they have raised more than $20 million for education and awareness. Over 90% of Kentucky’s 2 million+ registered organ donors signed up through their Circuit Clerk’s office.



Even as driver’s license services have transitioned to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Circuit Clerks remain passionate champions of the Donate Life mission.

“Our Circuit Clerk Endowment honors the legacy of our founders, who built the foundation for organ donation education in our Commonwealth,” said Shelley Snyder, Executive Director of Donate Life Kentucky Trust. “Their support continues to grow a culture of generosity in all 120 counties of Kentucky.”

Donate Life Kentucky Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving and healing lives by growing the Donor Registry and supporting donor families and transplant patients.

Founded in 1992 by Kentucky’s Circuit Court Clerks, the Trust leads statewide education, outreach, and registration efforts through partnerships, events, digital campaigns, and philanthropy. Funded by contributions through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and generous partners, the Trust works alongside Network for Hope, Donate Life America, and Kosair for Kids to raise awareness, increase registrations, and support families throughout the donation & transplant journey.

For more information, visit www.donatelifeky.org, call 1-866-945-5433, or email info@donatelifeky.org.

