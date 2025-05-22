Defending champions preserve their titles in 9th Region girls tennis singles, doubles finals

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The rematch between Cooper junior Kayla Johnson and Beechwood senior Sadie Jones in the 9th Region girls tennis singles final on Wednesday was less dramatic than last season.

Johnson defeated Jones, 6-4, 6-3, to repeat as region champion. Last year, their match was decided in a third-set tiebreaker.

The Ryle doubles team of junior Avery Love and freshman Niveditha Salvaraju also won their second straight region title with a 6-2, 6-1 decision over sophomore Cassidy Derry and junior Isabella Norvell of Dixie Heights.

All of the the region finalists advance to the state tournament May 27-29 at the University of Kentucky.

Last year, none of the 9th Region’s state tournament qualifiers made it to the quarterfinals in girls singles or doubles.

The 9th Region representatives in the state team tennis tournaments will be the Covington Catholic boys and Notre Dame girls. They both have first-round matches scheduled for June 3.

CovCath won the inaugural boys state tournament last year. The Colonels defeated Beechwood, 3-0, in the 9th Region final to earn a return trip to the season finale. Notre Dame defeated Ryle, 3-1, in the girls region final.

Local qualifiers for state tennis tournament

9th REGION GIRLS

Singles – Kayla Johnson (Cooper), Sadie Jones (Beechwood), Julia Lyons (Villa Madonna), Eva Greene (NewCath).

Doubles — Avery Love & Niveditha Salvaraju (Ryle), Cassidy Derry & Isabella Norvell (Dixie Heights), Maggie Kute & Lyndsey Payne (St. Henry), Isabella Mcelwee & Malia Christensen (Notre Dame).

8th REGION GIRLS

Doubles – Gabrielle Browning & Hope Dupin (Simon Kenton), Annika Derks & Natalie Lukey (Simon Kenton).

10th REGION GIRLS

Singles – Kaylin Lovell (Scott), Rylee Ritter (Campbell County).

9th REGION BOYS

Singles — Alex Yeager (CovCath), Shayaan Ahmad (Villa Madonna), Neel Reddy (Beechwood), Naveeth Selveraju (Ryle).

Doubles — Kalei Christensen & Blake Hussey (CovCath), Will Tribble & Jacob Kramer (CovCath), Griffen Derry & Collin McClure (Dixie Heights), Louis Schlosser & Isaac Macke (Beechwood).

8th REGION BOYS

Singles – Finlay Mackay (Walton-Verona).

10th REGION BOYS

Doubles – Chris Wells & Cameron Wells (Campbell County)