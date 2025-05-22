Thomas More University confers degrees to 399 students, 101 are first in family to receive college degrees

Thomas More University celebrated the class of 2025 during its 97th annual commencement exercises over the weekend at Thomas More Stadium in Florence. Thomas More conferred degrees to 399 students, including 288 students receiving bachelor’s degrees and 111 receiving graduate degrees.

One hundred and one graduates were the first in their family to achieve the goal of a higher education degree. The class of 2025 includes representatives from 17 states and 17 countries, with seven military veterans among their ranks.

Prior to receiving their degrees, graduates were addressed by Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., who shared his hope that graduates would continue to exemplify the values of the University in their careers and in life.

“Much like (our Patron Saint) Thomas More, you have spent these years seeking wisdom, engaging in discourse, and preparing yourselves for a world that demands both intellect and integrity,” Chillo said. “You have challenged ideas, explored the unknown, and discovered the depth of your own potential. And now, you stand ready to shape the future – not merely to succeed, but to lead with conscience, compassion, and conviction.”

Each year, the top graduate from the ranks of traditional undergraduate students is honored with the Presidential Award for exemplifying the mission of the University, recognizing the importance of service to others, and creating a positive environment on campus for students to thrive and engage more.

The Presidential Award winner for 2025 was Michelle Bump ’25.

Speaking to the crowd at Commencement, Bump said: “When I chose Thomas More, my mom told me that I needed to jump in with my whole heart; to give my all to whatever it is that I do and to do it with an abundance of love. For me, this has gone hand-in-hand with Thomas More’s mission statement: to challenge students to examine the ultimate meaning of life, their place in the world, and their responsibility to others.”

Additional student recognition included Sandra Kerr ’25, who received the First-Generation Student Award, presented each year to the student who exemplifies the mission of the university, demonstrates academic excellence, promotes a life of faith, and is the first person in their family to attend college. Stephanie Burnside ’24/’26 received the Lifelong Learner Award for graduating top in her class, embodying the mission of the University and epitomizing what it means to be a student in the Thomas More accelerated program. Sarah LaFollette ’25 received the Dean’s Graduate Award, bestowed upon the graduate student who has been top in their class and exemplifies the mission of the University and the importance of service to others.



Each of the three colleges also recognizes a distinguished full-time faculty member for their dedication to student success and Catholic education. Outstanding full-time faculty member from the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences for 2025 is Kayla Steltenkamp, Ph.D., assistant professor for the School of Education. Outstanding full-time faculty from the Robert W. Plaster College of Business is John D. (Jack) Rudnick, Jr., Ed.D., professor and director of the MBA program. The St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences recognized John Hageman, Ph.D., as its outstanding full-time faculty member. Receiving the outstanding part-time faculty award was John J. Cioffi, MBA, from the Robert W. Plaster College of Business.

Featured photo: Presidential Award honoree Michelle Bump and President Joseph Chillo (TMU photo)

Thomas More University