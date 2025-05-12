Kentucky’s entire congressional delegation asks President for major disaster declaration

Kentucky’s federal delegation, including U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, and Representatives Hal Rogers (KY-05), Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Andy Barr (KY-06), James Comer (KY-01), Thomas Massie (KY-04), and Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) sent a letter to President Trump expressing their support for Governor Beshear’s request for Public Assistance in 85 counties, additional Individual Assistance for 24 counties, and Hazard Mitigation for the entire Commonwealth as a result of the devastating flooding in April.

The delegation wrote, “The torrential rainfall, flash flooding, and tornadoes that occurred across Kentucky as a result of the April storms led to widespread damage to critical public infrastructure including roads, bridges, and water distribution systems. Recent reports indicate hundreds of households have been impacted, and more than 500 local, state, and federal roadways were underwater or closed because of mudslides at one point during the event, which further hindered the initial response and assessment of damages. As communities begin to rebuild and families begin to recoup their homes, federal assistance is critical to ensuring Kentuckians can safely resume their lives.”



Read the letter from the Kentucky delegation here.