United Way aims to collect backpacks for 3000 Greater Cincinnati students in 2025

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is recruiting volunteers to buy, collect or distribute backpacks filled with school supplies for local students.

The goal of this year’s Backpacks for Success initiative is to provide supplies to at least 3,000 students throughout the region.

“We want children to have the resources they need to start strong this school year and reach their full potential,” said Moira Weir, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “Education is transformative, and your support can help ensure students have a full and fair opportunity to succeed.”

Thanks to volunteers, donors, corporate partners and community organizations, United Way’s Backpacks for Success collection has doubled in size over the last three years.

This year, we aim to provide even more backpacks full of supplies to elementary, middle and high school students in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Donations are accepted through July 16.



Support Backpacks for Success

• Shop online – Purchase school supplies for elementary and middle/high school students from our virtual shopping list.



• Host an assembly event – Purchase backpacks and school supplies on your own from a list provided by United Way; assemble the backpacks with friends, family or colleagues; and deliver them to United Way for distribution.



• Volunteer in person – Volunteers, including small groups of up to 10 people, are needed to distribute backpacks at back-to-school events.



To participate or learn more, visit uwgc.org/backpacks.

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at United Way’s front desk (2400 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45202).