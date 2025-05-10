KY voter registrations flat in April with increase of only 599 new voters; over 4,800 removed from roles

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has announced April Kentucky voter registration was flat, with an increase of only 599 voters.

While 5,423 new registrations were logged, 4,824 voters were removed from the rolls during the same month.

“Kentuckians are enjoying a respite from elections, but the 2026 cycle is already starting,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “Register to vote or check your registration at govote.ky.gov.”

Of the 4,824 voters removed, 3,279 were deceased, 620 were felony convicts, 487 moved out of state, 326 were duplicate registrations, 74 voluntarily de-registered, and 38 were adjudged mentally incompetent.

Republican registration accounts for 47 percent of the electorate, with 1,581,673 voters. Republican registration gained by 740 voters, a .05 percent increase. Democratic registration makes up 42 percent of the electorate, with 1,392,010 voters.

Democratic registration dropped by 1,465 voters, a .11 percent decrease

There are 359,816 voters registered under other political affiliations, making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration rose by 1,324 voters, a .37 percent increase.

Kentucky Secretary of State