Ten Holmes High School students have completed two years of college before high school graduation

Ten Holmes High School students have completed two years of college before graduating from high school.

DonYale Artis, Shawn Clifford, Leslie Gomez, Tianna Hayes, Benjamin Jasper, Angela Lemus, Maxwell Mullins II, Noah Richardson, Dominic Scott and Lily St. Clair were recognized this week as graduates of the Young Scholars Academy at Northern Kentucky University.

Through participation in the academy during the junior and senior years, scholars experience wraparound support that empowers them to grow personally, academically, and professionally – all while earning their high school diploma and completing Kentucky general education requirements, an Associate’s degree, and beginning progress toward a Bachelor’s degree.

Covington Independent Public Schools