Florence celebrates new firehouse on Dream Street, becomes main headquarters for fire and EMS

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon opening the massive new Florence firehouse on Dream Street in Florence, and the message was clear – this state-of-the-art firehouse and its first responders are ready to run toward danger to protect and save the people of Florence.

“Today we are not just cutting the ribbon on a building, but on a promise kept,” said Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon. “Florence Fire and EMS station number 34 represents years of thoughtful planning, teamwork, and shared vision for the safety and wellbeing of our growing community. From the beginning, we recognized the increase in demand in this area of the city and prioritized.the development and wellbeing of our residents and business owners.”

The three-acre site at 8101 Dream Street was chosen after studying numbers of calls in the city and determining where there was the most need. The city now has four fire stations in the city —- one on Industrial Road, one on Ted Bushelman Boulevard, and one on Weaver Road.

This new 21,157-square-foot station will be the main headquarters for the Florence Fire and EMS, and all the main offices will now be on Dream Street. There are also sleeping quarters for firefighters and EMS personnel who are on night shift. In total, there are 86 people in the department, but at the Dream Street location there will be 12 each day. The new facility was built with the growth of the city and the future population in mind, as the census does indicate the city is growing.

“I want to extend a special thank you to the members of Florence city council,” Aubuchon said, looking at council members Patricia Wingo, Gary Winn, David Schneider, and former council member Mel Carroll. The other members could not attend.

Council member Diane Whalen who was Mayor when this project was initiated said, “They have continued to support this vision, ensuring that we could bring this project to life without burdening our taxpayers. This is the result of decades of responsible fiscal stewardship, and this project was fully funded through the city’s general fund, with no new taxes required. That is something you all can be proud of.”

The total cost of the fire complex came in at about $10 million, a little below estimates.

Mayor Aubuchon went on, describing the building as more than a fire station, as a strategic response to high call volume in one of the busiest corridors of the city.

“This is a promise that no matter how much we grow, we will never outgrow our commitment to the care of our community,” she stated.

The ceremony was held in the spacious bays that will be home to a ladder truck, an engine or pumper, and an ambulance. The station has a training tower, a day room and kitchen, a laundry, a decontamination room with laundry facilities, a work out room that accommodates several firefighters, and, within the next month, a Safe Haven baby box for surrendered babies. It is all on one floor and can house a total of 37 employees.

Florence Fire Chief Rodney Wren said that station 34 is not just another building. It was chosen after careful consideration.

“This station was chosen because it will have the fastest response time,” he said. “It is a direct investment to saving lives.”

Mayor Aubuchon shepherded everyone outside for the actual ribbon cutting, and included everyone in the numerous pictures to commemorate the opening.Tours were available after the speeches, as well as light refreshments. There will be an open house on June 8 from noon to four p.m. for anyone who could not come to the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Aubuchon spoke to the Florence Fire and EMS team, telling them they are the heart and soul of this station.

“The walls may be new, the equipment cutting edge, but it is your courage, your training and your compassion that brings station 34 to life,” said Aubuchon. “May you serve from here with strength, and return safely from every call.”

Kacie Bryant, Pastor of the Florence Crossroads Church said that when she thought of the first responders who will work out of this building, she was reminded of Isaiah 6:8 where God asks “Who will go for us? Whom shall I send?”

“You do not take this job unless something deep inside you is calling, and you are saying yes to the call,” she said. “Even when it’s hard, even when it costs everything. It is what makes this place sacred, because of you. You didn’t have to choose this profession, but it is you who will say, ‘Send me”, with the courage that shows up, day after day, in the middle of the night, in the middle of chaos. God keep you safe.”