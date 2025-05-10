Zembodt Education Center graduation all about hard work, growth, accomplishment

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

It was a major step. Make it more of a leap – for sixty-four individuals who walked down the aisle in their gowns for the Zembrodt Education Center graduation – Thursday evening at the Garden of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway).

And it was a record class for the Transition students.

“Our very first class had a total of 12 students,” said Brandon Releford, M.Ed., MA.HMS, executive director of the Zembrodt Education Center. Releford arrived at the ZEC in July 2021, as its first Executive Director.

It was special for 19-year-old Donovan Goetz, a senior at Scott High School who walked the aisle with fellow ZEC classmates graduating Transition. He will graduate Scott in May 2026.

“We found The Point/Arc and the ZEC through Scott High,” said DeAndra Kramer, Donovan’s Behavior Support Specialist. “He’s been with The Point/Arc two years and it has got him to socialize with others.”

Kramer says Donovan has been trying out jobs and job placement thanks to The Point/Arc’s ZEC.

“He volunteers in the community as well,” she said, “While he visits The Point/Arc three-times-a-week.”

Bryan and Betsy Cobb were thrilled to see their 17-year-old daughter – Alyson – walk the aisle in her gown for her Transition.

“It was her first year with The Point/Arc,” said mom Betsy. “We heard about The Point/Arc through Simon Kenton High School – Alyson’s school – and from other parents with Special Needs children.”

Alyson attends The Point/Arc twice-a-week – Mondays and Wednesdays – and will be involved with the Summer Work Experience – a three-week volunteer program – this summer.

“The Point/Arc has helped Alyson’s confidence, for sure,” said dad Bryan. “She also attends the Tuesday night PEERS program, where she is working on her anxiety and stress.”

Both parents said they are so impressed with The Point/Arc – “It’s like a Godsend,” they agreed. “We did not know about Alyson’s course of action after she completes high school – she’s a Simon Kenton junior – but we have a clue now, although we’re still navigating.”

Sarah Neace said she signed her daughter — Aaliyah Horton – with The Point/Arc at her Dayton (Ky.) High School. “It’s her third year with them,” Neace said, “And we couldn’t be happier.”

The Point/Arc has made Aaliyah – a 17-year-old Dayton High School senior – more social, says her mom.

“I didn’t hear about The Point/Arc before Aaliyah,” Neace said, “But I hope it is still around when my two boys get to high school. They are in Lincoln Elementary now.”

As for Aaliyah, she claims The Point/Arc is a “great community.”

“I’m more prepared not only for interviews, but social situations as well,” she said.

Releford says the ZEC’s growth is no accident.

“It’s been driven the past three years by a passionate, innovative team that I truly believe is among the best in the region,” he said.

And, according to Katie Lanham, Associate Director of Education at The Point’s Zembrodt Education Center, three different Transition paths are offered at The ZEC:

• Elevate Job Training class (juniors) – Teaches students a variety of pre-employment skills., Students learn topics related to the fundamentals of gaining and maintaining successful employment.



• Career Exploration class (seniors) allows students to gain hands-on-the job experience and learn about their personal strengths and interests through volunteering at community organizations. Erach month, they try out a new job and reflect on the training, education and salary related to that job.

• One-on-One Pre-employment transition classes (freshman-seniors) allows students to learn a variety of pre-employment job skills and gain hands-on work experience in the community within a smaller, more intimate setting.

“We are here to recognize and honor all of our Transition students for their incredible accomplishments,” Landam said to the group. “This school year brought many successes – and yes, its fair share of challenges – but through it all, these young adults have grown, learned, and prepared themselves for the great big world that awaits them.”

Lanham wasn’t the only one gushing with praise. A video from the Governor of the Commonwealth – Andy Beshear – expressed how proud he was for the graduates – and their families.

“This is a special day,” he said, “And each and every one of you has a bright future ahead.”

It was a night sixty-four young individuals crossed the bridge to adulthood — and what a leap it was.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential; educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

“Our mission,” said Founder and President Judi Gerding at the event, “Is to recognize where a person’s talents and skills might be best served as well as appreciated.”

That is quite the transition.