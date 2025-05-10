Purple People Bridge to unveil suicide prevention signs as part of Mental Health Awareness Month

In a life-saving initiative aimed at raising awareness and providing support for mental health, the Purple People Bridge will unveil new suicide prevention signs as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The initiative is made possible through a gift from Brandon Saho, founder of The Mental Game, who is donating 5,000 free signs across the country to spread messages of hope and save lives.

The signs, which offer encouraging messages and live-saving resources, will be placed along the bridge May 14 to reach individuals in moments of crisis. By increasing visibility of mental health resources, the project aims to remind everyone that help is available and that no one is alone in their struggle.

“Our goal is to save lives and let anyone walking on this bridge know that it’s ok to ask for help,” said Saho. “I want to ensure that people in need know exactly where to turn. The Purple People Bridge is a powerful place to amplify that message.”

These suicide prevention signs are the first of the signs to be donated by The Mental Game across the country in May for Mental Health Awareness Month. Launching the campaign near his hometown of Cincinnati was an important factor for Saho and the community.

“We are proud to collaborate with Brandon and The Mental Game on this vital community initiative,” said Will Weber, president of The Purple People Bridge Company. “These signs symbolize our ongoing commitments to mental health. We hope bridges throughout the country will follow suit and partner with Brandon and The Mental Game to share one common message- you are not alone”.

Saho, The Mental Game team, The Purple People Bridge Company, and other local organizations will celebrate by unveiling the suicide prevention signs Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. on the Purple People Bridge. The community is invited to attend and join in the ceremony. Parking is available at Newport on the Levee and along Riverboat Row in Newport.

Community members and organizations are encoouraged to spread mental health awareness throughout May and beyond.

For more information on the project or to learn how to order signs for your community, please visit themental.game/signs.

The Mental Game