Private sector sponsorships fuel entrepreneurship, support economic growth at Covington’s SparkHaus

As entrepreneurship reshapes regional economies, Northern Kentucky companies are turning to SparkHaus as a key partner in building the future. By sponsoring SparkHaus programs and initiatives, businesses are laying the groundwork for a thriving startup ecosystem.

Opening soon in Covington, SparkHaus is Northern Kentucky’s one-stop hub for entrepreneurs—offering mentorship, resources and a supportive community. Corporate sponsors play a crucial role in expanding this impact by funding programming, contributing tools and infrastructure, and increasing access to entrepreneurial support.

“Sponsorships help power a range of SparkHaus offerings—from workshops and programming to fellowships,” said Dave Knox, executive director of Blue North. “These investments directly support early-stage entrepreneurs and help reduce barriers for underrepresented and first-time founders.”

Several prominent companies have already committed to supporting SparkHaus.

Capital campaign donors St. Elizabeth Healthcare and First Financial Bank will cover the costs of memberships for aspiring entrepreneurs. St. Elizabeth will fund scholarships for LifeSciKY members, while First Financial Bank will do the same for Northern Kentucky University students and host programming in the space. Other capital campaign donors will be featured prominently.

Firms also can choose from three tiers of three-year sponsorships — Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Early sponsors include Frost Brown Todd (Platinum), Fidelity Private Shares (Gold), and Fifth Third Bank (Silver). Each tier offers unique opportunities for engagement, including event hosting, educational leadership and membership access.

Some companies are also customizing their involvement. DBL Law, for instance, will sponsor SparkHaus’ podcasting and webinar room, naming it the Made It Studio powered by DBL Law, a play off the firm’s existing speaker and networking series.

Meanwhile, Wood Herron & Evans LLP will fund three memberships for socially and economically diverse entrepreneurs, ensuring access to critical resources and networks.

By aligning with SparkHaus, corporate partners are not just supporting entrepreneurship—they’re actively shaping Northern Kentucky’s economic future. Their investments drive innovation, job creation, and leadership development, creating a more connected and opportunity-rich environment for new ventures to thrive.

For more information on SparkHaus sponsorship opportunities, contact Dave Knox at dave@bluenorthky.com.

