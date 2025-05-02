Legislative Ethics Commission reports lobbyists spent more than $8.8 million in the 2025 legislative session

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission released a report on Thursday, showing the spending by lobbyists to influence lawmakers on public policy during the three-month 2025 legislative session, which ended on March 31.

There are currently 707 lobbyists and 917 employers who spent $8.822 million with $7.936 million of that going to compensation paid to lobbyists for their efforts.

Employers also spent over $229,000 to host receptions, meals and events on legislators and LRC staff so far this year. An additional $302,590 was spent on lobbying related administrative costs, such as travel and other expenses. Lobbyists on their own spent $260,912 on out-of-pocket expenses during this same time period.

Out of the 917 registered employers, the top 20 spenders during the 2025 regular session spent a combined total of $1,113,407 on their own. That’s 13 percent of the grand total that was spent by everyone else.

The 2025 top spender is KY Chamber of Commerce, which spent $150,114 between January and March, the majority of that amount, $144,715 was compensation paid to their lobbyists. KY League of Cities, Inc. was second, spending $86,793 on lobbying the legislature. The rest of the top five: KY Hospital Association ($74,298), Americans for Prosperity ($65,558) and the KY Retail Federation, Inc. ($65,457).

The remaining companies in the top 20 spending list are: LG&E and KU Energy LLC ($57,932), Elevance Health and Affiliates DBA Anthem, Inc.($57,089), Greater Louisville, Inc.($50,900), KY Assn. of Electric Cooperatives, Inc. ($46,686), KY Bankers Association ($45,702), KY Automobile Dealers Association ($44,603), Altria Client Services LLC ($41,790), KY Medical Association ($41,685), Humana Inc. ($41,671), Suntory Global Spirits ($41,450), KY Justice Association ($41,383), KY Primary Care Association ($40,500), Sazerac Company ($40,337), American Civil Liberties Union of KY ($40,297) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. ($39,162).

The following businesses and organizations recently registered to lobby in Kentucky: American Power Play, Bluegrass Center for Autism, Bullitt County Public Schools, Centurion, LLC, Climavision, Family Medical Centers Community Foundation, Inc. and Wilkinson Builders, Inc.

The following businesses and organizations recently terminated in Kentucky: Access Fund, AffirmedRx PBC, AVF Bluegrass Solutions, Aware Recovery Care, Frankfort Plant Board, Gaggle, Geographic Solutions Inc., Scott Hagan, KY Pork Producers Assn., Life Coordinated Inc., Okta Inc., Recovery Now, Sanitation District No. 1 and Wallace Family.