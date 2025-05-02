Covington to celebrate grand reopening of Austinburg Park Saturday with food, family fun and festivities

Get ready to celebrate in a big way at Austinburg Park on Saturday, when the City of Covington unveils the park’s array of new upgrades.

The Austinburg Park Grand Reopening happens on Saturday, May 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the park’s location at East 15th Street and Eastern Avenue. The event will feature special appearances by FC Cincinnati’s Gary the Lion, DJ Pizza Boy Jaws, FREE food and drinks, games, giveaways, and fun for all ages.

Upgrades to the park include new sidewalks … repaved basketball courts with new goals and lines … a driveway and parking facility … new playground equipment … a seating area for the FC Cincinnati soccer mini pitch … a new shelter house … an informational kiosk … a new dog park … pickleball courts … and a landscape makeover with new flower beds, raised beds, and additional trees. The park offers something for everyone in the community.

“Recreational spaces like Austinburg Park are a wonderful way for our community to enjoy the outdoors,” said Mayor Ron Washington. “I am very appreciative of the efforts of the Parks and Recreation team which has worked hard to renovate and improve the park. I hope that families from across the community will head to the park to enjoy the playground, shelter, and other amenities.”

The park’s grand reopening is the culmination of a redevelopment that began in 2021, when Covington Parks & Recreation staff engaged the Eastside neighborhood in “vision” events, inviting the community to share their ideas for the park’s redevelopment.

Covington Parks and Recreation Manager Greg Stacy said the community support is what made the park’s redevelopment possible.

“It’s been a long process, and we truly couldn’t have done it without the support of our community – whether through donations, volunteer efforts, or simply showing up and staying engaged. Their involvement made all the difference.”

Stacy extends a big “thank you” to FC Cincinnati and Rizzo Bros. for their support on the park redevelopment.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Stacy. “Their contributions were instrumental in bringing this vision to life.”

City of Covington