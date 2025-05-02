Covington Farmer’s Market to open in new location at Washington and Pike Streets Saturday

The Covington Farmer’s Market’s 2025 Outdoor Market will open in a new location this spring at Washington and W. Pike Streets from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. every Saturday from May through October. The market will open rain or shine.

Wave Foundation will help to launch the Outdoor Market this Saturday, May 3. Wave Foundation will be bringing Aquatic Animal Ambassadors, educating shoppers on water conservation, and providing information on Summer Camps at the Newport Aquarium.

With the growing season just ramping up, over 20 vendors will be onsite selling baked goods, early spring vegetables, eggs and meats, herbal remedies, personal hygiene items, cleaning items, home and garden décor, and even plants to start your own garden. All produce is seasonal so it will change through the course of summer.

The Covington Farmers Market is a popular Covington attraction and moving to the new site will allow the market to grow, allowing for more vendors and entertainment.

The Covington Farmers Market is dedicated to making fresh produce and other foods accessible to the entire community. Because of this the Market accepts SNAP benefits, WIC benefits, and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits. Customers using these programs are encouraged to stop by the Covington Farmers Market Tent first to learn about the Kentucky Double Dollars program, which puts even more money into the hands of customers.

The Covington Farmers Market is a program of The Center for Great Neighborhoods, Covington’s Community Development organization which has served the community since 1976.

Covington Farmers Market