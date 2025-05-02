NKY Chamber to join other area chambers for networking event at Metropolitan Club June 12

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present Fusion: A Multicultural Experience from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12 at the Metropolitan Club, located at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 1900, in Covington.

The event will be co-hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce, Asia Chamber of America, European American Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, Indian American Chamber of Commerce, Japan America Society of Greater Cincinnati and World Affairs Council-Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Fusion is an evening of networking and cultural exchange, bringing together members of the business community from across the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region to promote connection, build meaningful relationships, and celebrate unique experiences.

“We know our region is stronger when we tap into the full range of cultures, experiences and expertise that exist here,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Our economy grows stronger, businesses become more innovative, and communities are more resilient when every voice is valued and every perspective is part of the conversation. That’s what this event is about—creating intentional spaces where connection drives growth, opportunity and long-term success.”

Registration is $25 and includes one complimentary drink ticket and light appetizers. Register online at NKYChamber.com/events.

To learn more about the NKY Chamber’s Inclusive Business Strategies, visit NKYChamber.com/talent or contact Thompson at dthompson@nkychamber.com.

