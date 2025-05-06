NKY Water District celebrating importance of healthy water during Drinking Water Week

The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) is joining communities across North America in celebrating Drinking Water Week May 4-10.

The annual observance led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA) serves to highlight the importance of healthy drinking water and recognize the tireless efforts of water professionals who keep it flowing around the clock in our communities.

NKWD recognizes that high-quality drinking water is not only essential for public health but also for overall community well-being and economic growth. Safe water supports businesses and institutions, strengthens schools and healthcare systems, and enhances quality of life.

“In 2024, NKWD produced over 10.02 billion gallons of water,” said NKWD President/CEO Lindsey Rechtin. “We take our role very seriously and our team is committed to meeting and exceeding regulatory standards and community expectations by efficiently providing safe, reliable, and affordable water.”

This Drinking Water Week, NKWD invites our communities to explore the science and recognize the dedicated professionals behind our water, who ensure every drop meets the highest standards of quality and safety.

NKWD operates three water treatment plants: Fort Thomas, Memorial Parkway, and Taylor Mill. The Fort Thomas and Memorial Parkway treatment plants draw water from the Ohio River, while the Taylor Mill treatment plant’s water source is the Licking River. NKWD’s water treatment process includes three phases: Intake & Pretreatment, Clarification & Filtration, and Advanced Treatment & Disinfection. Learn more online at www.nkywater.org.

“Protecting public health is at the heart of everything we do in the water profession,” said David LaFrance, CEO of the American Water Works Association (AWWA). “Highly skilled, dedicated water professionals are committed to ensuring communities have the high-quality water they need for a healthy, thriving future.”

Northern Kentucky Water District