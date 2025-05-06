Housing Opportunities of NKY to host open house at latest renovation project in Dayton May 29

Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky (HONK) will host an open house Thursday, May 29, at its latest home renovation on 600 7th Ave. in Dayton.

The open house will allow community members to view the home before a low-to-moderate income individual or family inhabits it.

HONK is dedicated to creating affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Campbell, Kenton, and Boone Counties. The nonprofit periodically showcases completed home renovations to celebrate accomplishments and recognize volunteers.

The Dayton open house will mark HONK’s second home rehabilitation in the city.

The home will be open to the public from 4-6:30 p.m. with a presentation by HONK staff at 5 p.m.

HONK encourages those interested to tour the home and immerse themselves in the mission of affordable homeownership.

HONK uses a lease-to-own model to bring clients to homeownership within 12-18 months. When matching a client with a HONK home, factors like cost, location, size of home, etc. are all considered. HONK does not currently have a client match for the home on 600 7th Ave.

Additional details can be found on the HONK website.

Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky