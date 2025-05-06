NKU College of Education sponsors aspiring educators in effort to address teacher shortage

Northern Kentucky University’s College of Education is supporting future educators by sponsoring a group of young scholars as they travel to the Educators Rising National Conference in Orlando, Florida this summer.

The college presented a $6,000 check to students at the Ignite Institute to help fund their experience at the national conference for aspiring educators.

“The College of Education is always aiming to grow and strengthen the educator workforce by engaging more students who are interested in teaching,” says Dr. Ginni Fair, Dean of the College of Education. “By sponsoring students at the Ignite Institute to participate in the Educators Rising National Conference, we are addressing the region’s teacher shortage by encouraging careers in education, while also ensuring these students have a seamless transition from high school dual credit into a degree program at the university level.”

The Educators Rising National Conference is a four-day celebration of the best and brightest aspiring educators, and will allow students from Ignite to network, learn and showcase their skills on a national scale. Educators Rising is addressing the nationwide teacher shortage by supporting more than 25,000 impassioned students on their paths from high school through college and into their teaching careers.

By funding the Ignite Institute’s involvement in the conference, NKU is supporting local aspiring educators and making a direct impact on the teacher shortage in the Northern Kentucky region and the Commonwealth of Kentucky by creating a pipeline of future educators.

The Ignite Institute provides project-based learning opportunities to give scholars authentic, real-world experiences to prepare them for successful future careers. Through dual credit courses with local university partners, like NKU, students graduate from Ignite with an associate’s degree and the skills they need to have a positive impact on their community. For more information about the Ignite Institute, visit www.igniteinstitute.org.

