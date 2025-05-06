Northern Kentucky Chamber recognizes winners of annual Business Impact Awards

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) recognized 50 local business leaders and innovators who have positively impacted the Northern Kentucky Metro throughout the past year. Ten of those finalists took home trophies from the 2025 annual Business Impact Awards, presented by Huntington Bank.

The Northern Kentucky business community and NKY Chamber converged at Drees Pavilion in Devou Park on May 1 to celebrate businesses of all sizes and tenures for their innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

“This year’s Business Impact Awards finalists have not only driven economic growth – they’ve helped shape the NKY Metro region into an exciting and welcoming place to live, work, learn, play and give back,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “With so many outstanding nominees, narrowing it down to just 10 winners was no easy task. Each business truly exemplifies the forward thinking, dedication and spirit that keep our region economically healthy and competitive. Congratulations to this year’s winners and all of the finalists.”

Winners were announced in 10 categories:

Small Business Award: Untangled Escapes Travel

Medium Business Award: C-Forward, Inc.

Large Business Award: Barnes Dennig

Community Champions Award – For-profit: TENTE Casters, Inc.

Community Champions Award – Nonprofit: 1N5

Cool Place to Work Award: Gravity Diagnostics

Heritage Award: ATech Training

Start-Up Award: Current HR

Innovation Award: MPI Consulting

Environmental Stewardship Award: Sanitation District No. 1

“Although only ten businesses took home trophies this year, the number of exceptional contenders speaks volumes about the vitality of our local business community,” said Tony Johnson, Market President for Northern Kentucky at Huntington Bank. “We extend congratulations to this year’s Business Impact Awards winners and our appreciation to all who continue to fuel Northern Kentucky’s growth with their vision, resilience, and commitment.”

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce